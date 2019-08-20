How old is Noel Fielding, when did the Great British Bake Off host start dating girlfriend Lliana Bird and when was their baby born?

Here's everything you need to know about Noel Fielding. Picture: Instagram/Getty Images/Channel 4

Who is Great British Bake Off host Noel Fielding, how old is he, and is he married?

The Great British Bake Off is BACK for another series of soggy bottoms and Paul Hollywood's famous handshake - and bringing plentiful puns are hosts Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig.

But while viewers of the GBBO are usually distracted by Noel's unusual and quirky shirts, everyone is wanting to know more about the presenter's personal life.

So, who is Noel Fielding, is he married to Lliana Bird and when was their baby born? Here's everything you need to know about the Bake Off 2019 star...

How old is Noel Fielding and how did his TV career start?

Noel Fielding was born on 21 May 1973, making him 46 years old.

He grew up in London and went to Croydon School of Art, branching into stand-up in the 1990s.

It was then that he met comedy partner Julian Barrett, and the pair created The Mighty Boosh.

Their show - The Boosh - for BBC London was well received, and became their BBC Three show which ran from 2004 to 2007.

Noel Fielding and his comedy partner Julian Barrett. Picture: PA Images

You may also know Noel from The IT Crowd, Nathan Barley, Never Mind the Buzzcocks, Garth Marenghi's Dark Place, or his solo show Noel Fielding's Luxury Comedy.

On top of his TV work, the comedian is an artist, and is in a band called Loose Tapestries with Kasabian's Serge Pizzorno.

Noel and Lliana have been together for nine years. Picture: Getty Images

Who is Noel Fielding's girlfriend Lliana Bird and when was their baby born?

Noel became a dad for the first time in April 2018, and the name - Dali - was chosen after the artist Salvador.

He and his partner Lliana Bird have been together for nine years, and it's not known whether they've tied the knot.

Lliana, 38, is a Radio DJ, author, and activist.

She has featured in some episodes of The Mighty Boosh with Noel and has acted in theatre productions including Fiddler on the Roof and set up a production company in 2009.