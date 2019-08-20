Great British Bake Off 2019 contestants revealed - meet the 13 new hopefuls

A vet, a geography teacher and a fashion designer are just some of the contestants hoping to win The Great British Bake Off.

Cake lovers rejoice, because The Great British Bake Off is officially back next week.

The upcoming series kicks off on August 27 and will be the third to air on Channel 4 after the show left BBC in 2017.

Hosts Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig are returning once again, while they’re joined by Bake Off veteran Paul Hollywood and fellow judge Prue Leith.

And now we know who’ll be trying their best to get that infamous Hollywood handshake as TV bosses have revealed the 13 baking hopefuls.

So, ahead of launch night next week, let’s meet 2019’s Bake Off contestants...

Dan

Dan is a Support worker from Rotherham, South Yorkshire.

The 32-year-old has baking in his blood as his dad was an army chef and used to come into his school to teach them how to make bread, while his mum showed him how to rustle up a sponge.

If he could get stuck in a lift with a previous baker he’d choose Iain Watters, who was caught up in Baked Alaska-gate.

Rosie

The 28-year-old from Somerset is veterinary surgeon who fell in love with baking at the age of five when she was given a children's baking book.

When she’s not at work, Rosie spends her spare time baking through the night with her husband so she can treat her colleagues to some sweet treats.

Michael

Newcastle-born Michael is 26-years-old moved to Scotland aged seven, but now lives in Stratford-upon-Avon.

He works as a theatre manager and fitness instructor and says his cooking is inspired by the flavours of his Indian heritage.

Priya

34-year-old Priya grew up in Leicester, but despite working as a marketing consultant, her passion for baking started in an after-school club at primary school.

After she was given a food mixer as a wedding gift, she then went "baking bonkers" and has recently started experimenting with vegan baking.

And it looks like it’s third time lucky for Priya, as she actually attempted to get on the show twice before.

She is also inspired by winner Nadiya Hussain and her tropical flavours, as she said: “I am so in awe of her.”

Helena

Online project manager Helena, 40, has been inspired to bake by her travels all over the world.

While she now lives in Leeds, she was born in North Africa and grew up in Lanzarote before studying in mainland Spain.

She grew up watching her Spanish grandmother cook and bake but only really started dabbling herself after spending time living with a family in Las Vegas.

Steph

Steph is a 28-year-old shop assistant from Chester, but her passion lies in sports and wellness.

Dedicated to staying fit and healthy, Steph likes to make healthy treats by adding vegetables or fruit, lowering the refined sugar content and prioritising more nutritional fats.

Henry

As the youngest aspiring baker, English Literature student Henry, 20, began cooking at the age of just 12, when the Bake Off tent itself arrived in his local park.

His lucky housemates at Durham University have since become the guinea pigs for his culinary creations.

Phil

Despite being the oldest constant, motorbike enthusiast Phil only took up baking six years ago.

But the 56-year-old from Essex has made up for lost time as he now bakes four or five times a week, with his favourites being focaccia, granary bread and brioche, as well as delicate pastries.

The HGV driver works early shifts so he spends his evenings making sweet treats for his wife, daughters and motorbiking pals.

Michelle

35-year-old Michelle lives in Tenby, Pembrokeshire, with her husband and teenage son where she works as a print shop administrator.

She loves experimenting with flavour combinations and bakes for her family almost every other day with fresh bread for breakfast and sweet treats for pudding.

After growing up on a farm, she has her own vegetable patch which she uses for her bakes, as well as relying on good quality local produce.

David

International health adviser David, 36, is originally from Yorkshire but now lives and works in London.

As a child his mum was a baking enthusiast and the family were always treated to fresh bread.

During his travels to Malawi, David learned to build an oven out of an oil drum and invented his own cake that can steam cook over a village fire.

Jamie

Jamie, 20, was born and raised with his identical twin brother in Surrey where he now works as a part time waiter while he waits to start a sports science degree at university.

His family taught him the basics of baking but he has also been inspired by Bake-Off where he learnt how to make a plaited loaf.

He now likes to take on more challenging bakes such as croquembouches or croissants.

Speaking about his Bake Off gig, he admitted: “My mates don’t know I bake, they’ll get a shock to see me in an apron.”

Amelia

Yorkshire-born Amelia is 24-years-old and currently works as a sportswear fashion designer in London.

Born to a Caribbean father and British/Polish mother, the keen cake-maker learnt her culinary skills while at university but draws on her northern roots to inspire her.

Amelia says one of her proudest bakes is a snow leopard cake that she made for her nephew's fifth birthday.

Alice

Alice is a 28-year-old geography teacher from Essex who first learned to bake at the age of 15, after she was left unable to do sport while recovering from a back operation for scoliosis.

In her early 20s, she attended art school in New Zealand where she was able to perfect the fruit pavlova.

Now living in east London, she uses cake in her lessons to demonstrate coastal erosion and volcanic activity.

“To be accepted into the tent gave me the confidence to feel that I could bake,” she admitted.