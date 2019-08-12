When does Great British Bake Off 2019 start, is Paul Hollywood judging and who's in the line-up?

By Naomi Bartram

Channel 4 will be welcoming a batch of brand new bakers to The Great British Bake Off tent this month.

The end of summer is upon us, which means one thing only - The Great British Bake Off is almost back.

And as well as watching a bunch of baking hopefuls get to grips with the famous GBBO tent, we also we get to listen to hosts Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig make outrageous plum innuendos for another ten weeks.

So, with as the contestants brush off their rolling pins, here’s everything you need to know about the 2019 series…

When does Great British Bake Off 2019 start?

The tenth season of the popular baking show is thought to start this month (August) - although Channel 4 is yet to announce the exact date.

Viewers can catch the competition once a week - usually at 8pm - and it will run for ten whole weeks.

Hopefully more details will drop very soon.

When is Bake Off filmed?

The Great British Bake Off is recorded months before it airs, usually starting in April.

Each episode is filmed over the course of a weekend with the bakers staying at nearby hotels and returning home during the week.

It’s been filmed in the grounds of Welford Park in Newbury, Berkshire since 2014.

Is Paul Hollywood judging?

Fans of the silver-haired baking expert will be glad to hear that Paul Hollywood IS back for the latest series along with co-judge Prue Leith.

Paul has been part of the show since it started on BBC2 back in 2010 and stuck with it when the programme moved to Channel 4 in 2017, whereas Prue replaced Mary Berry after she refused to switch channels and decided to quit instead.

TV star Paul has been at the centre of speculation over the past few weeks after he split from his girlfriend Summer Monteys-Fullam, 24.

According to reports, their relationship broke down when she refused to sign a non-disclosure agreement - with Summer now claiming she’s suing the Great British Bake Off star over what she claims are “highly defamatory statements”.

Who are the hosts?

Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig are reprising their role as hosts of the popular TV programme.

The original line up was made up of comedy duo Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins, but they quit the show along with Mary Berry when it moved to Channel 4 two years ago.

Who’s in the line-up?

Unfortunately, Channel 4 are yet to reveal the official line-up for season 10, so we have to wait a bit longer to see who’ll be the next Nadiya Hussain and Manon Lagreve.

Applications to take part in the latest series took place earlier this year, with producers of the show having contacted the successful hopefuls in February.

Hopefully, it won’t be long until TV bosses will announce the contestants.

Last year's hosting and judging line up are back. Picture: Channel 4

Is there a trailer?

There is a trailer which dropped earlier this month.

The short clip sees people swarming to supermarkets as they prepare for Bake Off to return.

One woman even prays to a portrait of judge Paul in the hope of getting that Hollywood handshake...