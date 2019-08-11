Bake Off star Paul Hollywood sued by ex girlfriend for 'highly defamatory statements' made online

Paul Hollywood is being sued by ex Summer. Picture: Getty

By Beci Wood

Great British Bake Off star Paul Hollywood is facing legal action for 'distressing and false statements' made about his ex girlfriend Summer Monteys-Fullam.

It is the latest development in their bitter split which saw the former bar maid dump Paul after he reportedly asked her to sign a gagging order to stop her talking about their relationship.

In a post on Instagram, the 24-year-old said she is upset by comments made by Paul since their break-up.

She wrote: “I am very disappointed and distressed by false and highly defamatory statements that Paul has made about me online since our break-up.

“I have had no alternative but to instruct my solicitors Brett Wilson LLP to pursue legal proceedings against Paul in order to obtain vindication.

“I have never courted publicity over my relationship with Paul and I am deeply disappointed that our relationship has ended in this way.”

Paul Hollywood's post on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Taking to Instagram last week, Paul wrote: "Morning all, thank you for your messages I’ve been receiving it means a lot. My silence on any matters is not a sign of weakness or agreement of what’s been said, merely I prefer a quiet life away from my day job! Take what’s read with a pinch of salt and read between the lines.

"I know the public can’t be duped into believing what’s out there from a person making money selling stories! and continuously courting the paps...There’s always two sides to a story you’ve only heard one.. but alas I don’t play those games... thanks again ❤️".

But Summer hit back, saying: “His claims that I’m making money selling stories are totally false!

“I felt so betrayed by the NDA, particularly with how much pressure Paul and his lawyers put me under to sign it.

“I had clearly demonstrated loyalty to Paul during our relationship, and he knows that without question.”

The Mail on Sunday also report Paul's 17-year-old son Joshua hasn't spoken to his dad since he left his mum Alexandra for Summer in 2017.

Joshua sided with his mother after he walked out and has ignored messages and gifts from his father.

Insiders says Channel 4 bosses now fear the media storm will see female fans desert the next series of Bake Off.

A TV source told The Sun: “Excitement for the series should be building. But Paul’s relationship, or lack of, is all anyone seems to be talking about.”

But Channel 4 deny the rumour saying: “This is completely untrue. We’re really excited about the return of Bake Off and looking forward to viewers tuning in to see our fantastic bakers and the brilliant team of Paul, Prue, Sandi and Noel reunited."