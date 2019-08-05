Paul Hollywood's GBBO co-stars 'knew his relationship with girlfriend Summer wouldn't last'

5 August 2019, 10:58

Paul Hollywood's co-stars say they 'saw his split with Summer coming'
Paul Hollywood's co-stars say they 'saw his split with Summer coming'. Picture: BBC/Getty Images

Paul Hollywood split from his girlfriend Summer Monteys-Fullam, but apparently his GBBO friends 'saw it coming'.

It was revealed over the weekend that Paul Hollywood and his girlfriend Summer Monteys-Fullam have split.

But despite getting together two years ago, now sources have claimed the TV star’s Great British Bake Off co-stars ‘already knew’ the relationship wouldn’t last.

In fact, one was allegedly thinking about setting up a ‘sweepstake’ placing bets on how long they would stay together.

“Everyone could see this coming a mile off – except Paul,” the insider told The Sun.

“It’s embarrassing for him. His colleagues have said for a while that his relationship with Summer was doomed.”

Another added: “We’ve seen Paul do this before. It was totally predictable but he’s not someone who takes advice readily on these things, so people just watch from the sidelines and roll their eyes.”

Read More: Paul Hollywood 'refusing to pay ex-wife Alex half of his £10million fortune'

This comes after Summer was said to have broken up with Paul after he gave her a ‘gagging order’, which banned her from discussing their sex, money or private lives.

Sources claimed Summer ended things ‘for good’ just days after the TV star finalised his divorce from ex-wife Alexandra.

The star’s solicitor Tom Amlot released a statement confirming the split, saying: “I asked Summer to sign an NDA as is standard practise in order to protect Paul’s family and their private lives.

“Summer insisted that she had no intention of selling any stories to the press and declined.

“I think that her refusal to discuss or sign it caused concern, understandably, so it’s not entirely surprising that they have gone their separate ways.”

Read More: Paul Hollywood and wife Alex granted quickie divorce in just 10 SECONDS

Paul and Alexandra married in 1998 and went on to have son Josh.

The former couple briefly splitt back in 2013 when Paul had an affair with his co-host on the US Bake Off Marcella Valladolid.

But after Paul described the affair as the ‘biggest mistake of his life’, they reunited for four years before splitting for good in 2017.

Paul is thought to have started dating Summer soon after his marriage break down, when he met her in the bar she was working at while organising a surprise birthday for Alex.

