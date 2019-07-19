Paul Hollywood and wife Alex granted quickie divorce in just 10 SECONDS

19 July 2019, 14:16

Paul Hollywood and now ex-wife Alexandra broke off their relationship following 20 years of marriage.
Paul Hollywood and now ex-wife Alexandra broke off their relationship following 20 years of marriage. Picture: Getty

The Great British Bake Off star and his estranged wife put an official end to their 19-year marriage on grounds of adultery

Paul Hollywood has been granted a quickie divorce from estranged wife Alexandra in a hearing today that lasted just 10 seconds.

The Great British Bake Off star, 53, and his former partner, 55, had their split finalised this morning on grounds of adultery at the Central Family Court in London.

Judge Robert Duddridge made the fast ruling, neither of which Paul or Alex attended, two years after the exes called time on their 19-year marriage.

Paul Hollywood and his estranged wife Alexandra were granted the super-quick divorce on grounds of adultery.
Paul Hollywood and his estranged wife Alexandra were granted the super-quick divorce on grounds of adultery. Picture: Getty

The divorce comes after a rocky decade for the duo, who first split in 2013 when the celebrity chef reportedly had an affair with US Bake Off co-star Marcela Valladolid.

Paul has since moved on with girlfriend Summer Monteys-Fullam, who is 29 years his junior, and allegedly shares a sprawling Kent mansion and a Rottweiler puppy with the ex-barmaid.

Mother-of-one Alex, who shares teenage son Josh with her now ex-husband, opened up about the "hurtful" split earlier this year in a tell-all magazine interview with Prima.

Paul Hollywood has since moved on with barmaid Summer Monteys-Fullam.
Paul Hollywood has since moved on with barmaid Summer Monteys-Fullam. Picture: Getty

She explained: "No one should underestimate how separation and divorce can hit you.

"I compare it to a moment where you're driving along the motorway and then the next moment, something beyond your control happens and you're driving in a completely different direction.

"You have to give yourself time to get your head round it."

Despite experiencing "the same five stages of grief that a bereaved person does," Alex insisted she wasn't embarrassed things didn't work out for the pair and has since managed to take some positives from break-up.

She added: "Now I look ahead and think about what I've gained; the main thing is having freedom to do what I want to do, so it feels like a door opening. I'm feeling very positive at the moment.

"I don't feel angry with Paul – though of course there's a certain amount of hurt. Anger is emotive and I'm not carrying that around with me. All it does is upset you."

The District Judge confirmed today that he granted a decree nisi, which is then followed by a six week, one day wait when a divorce petitioner will apply for a decree absolute.

Although the proceedings, initially beginning on July 22nd, were expected to last a week in court, it has since been revealed by Paul's legal team that the trail will no longer go ahead after he and Alex came to a court-approved agreement.

