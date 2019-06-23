Paul Hollywood to 'pay ex-wife Alex £5 million' in divorce settlement

23 June 2019, 15:54 | Updated: 23 June 2019, 15:58

According to financial statements released this week, the 53-year-old is worth an estimated £10.5 million.
The Great British Bake Off judge is also set to leave his former spouse their £2.4 marital home after moving on with Summer Monteys-Fullam

Paul Hollywood is set to pay his ex-wife a whopping £5 million in their divorce settlement, a source has claimed.

The TV baker, who now lives with his 24-year-old girlfriend Summer Monteys-Fullam, is preparing to finalise his legal deal, which will also see Alex keep their £2.4 million marital home.

According to financial statements released this week, the 53-year-old is worth an estimated £10.5 million thanks to his starring role in the hit Channel 4 cooking show The Great British Bake Off.

Paul Hollywood’s wife Alex is set to receive £5million, plus their £2.4million home in the pair's divorce settlement.
The paperwork showed the famous baker had recently signed a two-year deal with GBBO for £2 million, and also revealed he earned £9.1million in 2018.

Alex, who split from ex-husband Paul in November 2017 after almost 20 years of marriage, claimed he had been adulterous – a claim which he denies.

In the wake of the split, she has allegedly been told she is entitled to half of his fortune, which also includes his assets, from horses to cars.

The Great British Bake Off judge now lives with his 24-year-old girlfriend, Summer Monteys-Fullam, in their £1 million Kent home.
A source told The Sun: "Alex’s lawyers have been forensically poring over these latest accounts.

"After weeks of stand-off and wrangling, things are drawing to a close.

"They expect to finalise the divorce in eight weeks."

Georgina Hamblin, of divorce lawyers Vardags, told The Sun Online: "In England and Wales, the starting point in a case like this is that Paul Hollywood and his wife are considered equal.

"The home-maker - especially if children are involved - is deemed to have made a full contribution to the marriage and therefore entitled to half of everything."

Following the couple's split in 2017, the father-of-one began dating barmaid Summer who is almost 30 years his junior.

Paul, who shares son Joshua with former spouse Alex, has been in a relationship with her for just over 18 months.

The loved-up duo, who were recently spotted celebrating the 24-year-old's birthday at Chester racecourse, have since bought a farmhouse in a Kent for £1 million, as well as a Rottweiler puppy.

