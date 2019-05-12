Paul Hollywood lavishes girlfriend Summer Monteys-Fullam with kisses and gifts on her 24th birthday

12 May 2019, 14:52

The Bake Off judge, 53, splashed the cash at Chester racecourse to mark his girlfriend’s 24th birthday.
The Bake Off judge, 53, splashed the cash at Chester racecourse to mark his girlfriend’s 24th birthday. Picture: Instagram/Summer Monteys-Fullam

The 53-year-old Bake Off judge was spotted publicly snogging his girlfriend during birthday celebrations for Summer at Chester racecourse

Paul Hollywood was spotted publicly smooching Summer Monteys-Fullam on her 24th birthday as the couple celebrated with champagne in a private box at Chester races.

The Great British Bake Off judge, 53, splashed the cash to mark his girlfriend’s big day, shelling out on a £330-a-head VIP area, as estranged wife Alex has reportedly slammed his lavish spending.

The TV baker, who split from his wife of 19 years in 2017, has not yet reached a divorce deal.

A source said: “What grates is that while lawyers are still quibbling over his wealth, he appears to be blowing cash like it’s going out of fashion.”

Paul has been dating barmaid Summer for 18 months and despite the 29-year age gap, it looks as though their relationship is still in its honeymoon stage.

An onlooker said: “Paul and Summer were being really touchy-feely, and are obviously smitten.

“After a couple of drinks, she leaned over and gave him a cheeky snog. They were on fine form and having a laugh with pals.”

The duo, who live together in the TV star’s £1million Kent home, allegedly spent hours indulging in food and drink as they cheered on the horses.

Paul’s spending spree comes as he and ex-wife Alex attempt to work out their divorce settlement amid claims he is “on a mission to spend, spend, spend”.

An insider told The Sun on Sunday: “Obviously it is galling for Alex to witness the couple flaunting their happiness, and looking so smug.

“Alex has seen the ridiculous gifts and holidays Paul has forked out on. She wonders and half-jokes if it is so that he has less in the kitty for her, when terms are finally agreed by their legal teams.

“She is resigned to the fact Paul is on a mission to spend, spend, spend. For Summer’s part, she has been patient and understanding.

“She just wants it all to be over now as, unsurprisingly, does Paul.

“Paul and Summer are really happy, and very much in love - and he treats her, and her family, exceptionally well.”

The master baker, who is rumoured to have bought Summer a £9,000 hot tub, a £9,000 ring and a £1,000 Rottweiler puppy, is worth an estimated £10million and has recently signed a £2million two-year deal with Channel 4 to continue with Bake Off.

A TV source said: “Channel 4 have invested heavily in the format but it’s been a complete smash since moving from the BBC, and Paul has been an integral part of this success.

“Everyone is really happy with viewing figures, and with his contract up for renewal this year, they wanted to ensure continuity.”

More Entertainment

See more More Entertainment

The Music For Your Mind event will see Roxanne open up about her depression and PTSD.

Roxanne Pallett lands first job since Celebrity Big Brother scandal

Celebrities

Tana, 44, gushes over newborn Oscar as she shares a sweet snap of him submerged in bubbles.

Tana Ramsay shares ADORABLE snap of baby son Oscar in a bubble bath

Celebrities

The former glamour girl is giving her pop career another go and allegedly wants £5,000 to perform at funerals.

Katie Price to relaunch pop career by ‘singing at funerals for £5,000’

Celebrities

The TV quizmaster’s separation from wife Katie, 26, comes just weeks after it was revealed she had been cheating on him with lover Scott, 28.

The Chase star Mark Labbett SPLITS from cheating wife Katie

James 'Arg' Argent is off TOWIE.

James Argent ‘sacked from Towie after testing positive for cocaine’

Celebrities

Trending on Heart

Green is the colour that relaxes us most, according to Dulux

The best bedroom colour to help you sleep has been revealed

Lifestyle

Can you complete this quiz?

This quiz from 1924 has players stumped

Lifestyle

Sky's new drama looks at the life and court of the Russian empress.

Sky releases dramatic Catherine the Great trailer starring Helen Mirren

Celebrities

Chris Hughes shares his brother's good news.

Love Island's Chris Hughes announces his brother is cancer-free

Celebrities

Stacey Solomon gets real about pregnancy.

There's no glowing, Stacey Solomon jokes about pregnancy sweat

Celebrities