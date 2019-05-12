Paul Hollywood lavishes girlfriend Summer Monteys-Fullam with kisses and gifts on her 24th birthday

The Bake Off judge, 53, splashed the cash at Chester racecourse to mark his girlfriend’s 24th birthday. Picture: Instagram/Summer Monteys-Fullam

The 53-year-old Bake Off judge was spotted publicly snogging his girlfriend during birthday celebrations for Summer at Chester racecourse

Paul Hollywood was spotted publicly smooching Summer Monteys-Fullam on her 24th birthday as the couple celebrated with champagne in a private box at Chester races.

The Great British Bake Off judge, 53, splashed the cash to mark his girlfriend’s big day, shelling out on a £330-a-head VIP area, as estranged wife Alex has reportedly slammed his lavish spending.

The TV baker, who split from his wife of 19 years in 2017, has not yet reached a divorce deal.

A source said: “What grates is that while lawyers are still quibbling over his wealth, he appears to be blowing cash like it’s going out of fashion.”

Paul has been dating barmaid Summer for 18 months and despite the 29-year age gap, it looks as though their relationship is still in its honeymoon stage.

An onlooker said: “Paul and Summer were being really touchy-feely, and are obviously smitten.

“After a couple of drinks, she leaned over and gave him a cheeky snog. They were on fine form and having a laugh with pals.”

The duo, who live together in the TV star’s £1million Kent home, allegedly spent hours indulging in food and drink as they cheered on the horses.

Paul’s spending spree comes as he and ex-wife Alex attempt to work out their divorce settlement amid claims he is “on a mission to spend, spend, spend”.

An insider told The Sun on Sunday: “Obviously it is galling for Alex to witness the couple flaunting their happiness, and looking so smug.

“Alex has seen the ridiculous gifts and holidays Paul has forked out on. She wonders and half-jokes if it is so that he has less in the kitty for her, when terms are finally agreed by their legal teams.

“She is resigned to the fact Paul is on a mission to spend, spend, spend. For Summer’s part, she has been patient and understanding.

“She just wants it all to be over now as, unsurprisingly, does Paul.

“Paul and Summer are really happy, and very much in love - and he treats her, and her family, exceptionally well.”

The master baker, who is rumoured to have bought Summer a £9,000 hot tub, a £9,000 ring and a £1,000 Rottweiler puppy, is worth an estimated £10million and has recently signed a £2million two-year deal with Channel 4 to continue with Bake Off.

A TV source said: “Channel 4 have invested heavily in the format but it’s been a complete smash since moving from the BBC, and Paul has been an integral part of this success.

“Everyone is really happy with viewing figures, and with his contract up for renewal this year, they wanted to ensure continuity.”