Paul Hollywood's ex-wife Alex 'has row with new girlfriend Summer on Valentine's Day'

Summer Monteys-Fullam's mother claimed Alex's alleged behaviour toward her daughter was 'unacceptable'

Paul Hollywood's new girlfriend Summer Monteys-Fullam reportedly had an altercation with his ex-wife Alex.

The 23-year-old's mother has hit out at Paul's ex on Instagram in the wake of the alleged fight which played out in Marks and Spencer's on Valentine's Day.

One of Summer's family members posted a video on her Instagram stories in which Summer's mother calls out Alex for allegedly calling her daughter a "sl*t".

In the lengthy video, Summer's mother says: "My daughter Summer has been in a relationship with Paul Hollywood for just over a year and in that time, she and my family have been thrust into the spotlight."

She said that media reports of the relationship had been 'lies', and added: "Summer's character and reputation has been totally distorted in the media and it has been painful to watch as parents.

"She is a bubbly, funny and incredibly sweet-natured person and anyone who knows her well knows that she leaves and breathes for her ponies and her dogs, all seven of them."

And speaking about the alleged incident at M&S, Sabina added: "She [Alex] was loud and angry and said a lot of things in front of several witnesses that have been reported in the press.

"The cashier that was directly serving Summer at the time was concerned enough to ask her if she was OK."

She went onto say that she confronted Alex in the carpark and filmed the incident, saying: "We walked up to the car and I asked Alex to leave us, and my daughter, alone as her behaviour was unacceptable.

"I said that I had sympathy for her but she could not act in this way and left soon after without any of the allegations that have been reported occurring.

"She called the police on me the next day, where I showed them the video, which I still retained, from commencement to completion and they were wholly satisfied that no further action was necessary.

"It had clearly demonstrated that there was no swearing, no threatening behaviour, no intimidation or banging on the car by me or any of my group. This is why we filmed it specifically.

"I have a lot of sympathy for Alex and her family and the divorce being played out in public and I am especially sympathetic and empathetic as we too have had our lives played out and put in the spotlight, which I would not wish on anyone, so the last thing I'd want to do is make a situation worse for either family.

"However our voice has never been heard. We have maintained a silence which may have been misconstrued as weakness, but was simply, we felt, the best approach."

The 'spat' is said to have happened when Summer and Alex bumped into each other at an M&S store in Canterbury, Kent, on Tuesday.

Heart has contacted a rep for Paul for comment.

