Big Brother star Sallie Axl says her new HEEL implants are 'the same' as a boob job

Sallie is the first person EVER to have the procedure done for cosmetic reasons. Picture: Instagram

Sallie spoke to JK and Kelly Brook on Heart Breakfast about her heel implants, and revealed that she's received death threats over the procedure

Sallie Axl shocked the world at the weekend after revealing she'd had heel implants to make herself taller.

The former Big Brother star, 31, who is the first person in the world to have the procedure done for cosmetic reasons, posted a photo of herself in a hospital bed following the op.

Read more: AJ Pritchard won't put 'labels' on his sexuality as he confirms same-sex couples on Strictly

Earlier today, Sallie caught up with Kelly Brook and JK , who are this week covering for Jamie Theakston and Lucy Horobin on Heart Breakfast, and explained her reasons for getting the procedure done.

"I felt too short, I just needed to be a bit taller, so I got an implant put in the bottom. It’s just the same as my boobs done really."

She also explained what material the implants consist of, saying: "I think it’s made of a harder silicone. I couldn’t tell you exactly what it’s made of, but it’s definitely a hardened substance because it has to be walked on at all times.

"It’s not a common procedure for cosmetic reasons, but it is a medical reason pretty common. I’m the first in the world to do it cosmetically."

Sallie went on to explain that she had the procedure done in a UK hospital by a doctor from another country, and added of her recovery process: "I’ve had a hard few days. I’m starting to feel better now and I’ve got really good support from all my family.

"I just really want to be a lot taller, you see, and I just feel like this is something I need to do. I’ve had my bum implants, I’ve had my boob implants, and I thought the next thing I can do is my feet."

She also predicted that the procedure would continue to gain popularity among young girls aspiring to look like models.

"A lot of girls who are short are going to get it done," she continued. "With all them runway models, watch out – people are gonna be able to get taller now and be able to go on them."

And responds to claims that she's mentally ill, Sallie added: "Back in the 70s and 80s, people said people were crazy for getting boob implants. And back five years ago, people thought people were going crazy for getting bum implants. I’m just one of the first people to do it, so I just think I’m under the criticism."

NOW READ:

Megan Barton Hanson 'moves on from Wes Nelson with England footballer'