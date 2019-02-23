Paul Hollywood and girlfriend Summer Monteys-Fullam buy a puppy to ‘test their relationship’

Paul Hollywood and his girlfriend Summer Monteys-Fullam have reportedly bought a puppy together. Picture: Instagram

The Great British Bake Off star has reportedly bought a Rottweiler to see whether or not the couple should have children in the future

Paul Hollywood, 54, and his girlfriend Summer Monteys-Fullam, 23, have allegedly started a family – by buying a brand new puppy.

The Bake Off judge and his partner have reportedly welcomed a Rottweiler into their home as a 'test to see whether they should have children together in the future'.

A source told The Sun: “Paul and Summer have got a Rottweiler as a puppy.

“Her sister, Saskia, posted on Instagram with a photo of the dog saying she is looking after it for a few weeks for its mummy, ‘S bunny’, who is Summer.”

The couple, who have a 31 year age gap, started dating a year ago following the breakdown of Paul’s marriage to ex-wife Alex.

Although the split was confirmed in 2017, reports suggest there is still tension between Alex, 54, and the TV baker’s new girlfriend Summer.

Only last week the two were allegedly caught up in an argument when they bumped into each other whilst shopping in an M&S store in Canterbury, Kent.

Summer’s mother has since taken to social media to defend her daughter, releasing a video message addressing ‘disgusting’ language and calling out Alex for reportedly calling her daughter a "sl*t".

She added: "Summer's character and reputation has been totally distorted in the media and it has been painful to watch as parents.

"She is a bubbly, funny and incredibly sweet-natured person and anyone who knows her well knows that she leaves and breathes for her ponies and her dogs, all seven of them."

National Television Awards - Red Carpet Arrivals. Picture: Getty

Alex, who has a 16-year-old son with Paul, accused her ex-husband of cheating with barmaid Summer in divorce papers filed last August.

The allegations followed the star baker’s first affair with Marcela Valladolid, 34, his co-star on the US version of Bake Off.