Paul Hollywood, 53, SLAMS ex Summer Monteys Fullam, 24, in shock Instagram rant

5 August 2019, 14:03 | Updated: 5 August 2019, 14:05

Summer and Paul have split
Summer and Paul have split. Picture: Instagram

It was reported at the weekend that Summer and Paul split up after she refused to sign a gagging order

Paul Hollywood has hit out at his ex Summer Monteys Fullam, saying there's 'two sides to every story'.

Taking to Instagram, the celebrity chef wrote: "Morning all, thank you for your messages I’ve been receiving it means a lot. My silence on any matters is not a sign of weakness or agreement of what’s been said, merely I prefer a quiet life away from my day job! Take what’s read with a pinch of salt and read between the lines.

"I know the public can’t be duped into believing what’s out there from a person making money selling stories! and continuously courting the paps...There’s always two sides to a story you’ve only heard one.. but alas I don’t play those games... thanks again ❤️".

It was reported at the weekend that Summer split with Paul because she refused to sign a gagging order preventing her from talking about their relationship.

A source told The Mirror: "She was totally heartbroken that Paul would even ask her to sign such a thing and took it as an insult.

"It showed her how he really viewed their relationship."

The Bake Off star, 53, reportedly told Summer: "Why don’t you f*** off back on that horse you rode in on?"

He is also said to have restricted access to a number of presents her got her during their relationship - including a £100,000 Range Rover SVR plus a £9,000 hot tub.

A friend of Summer's added: "Paul showed his true colours in the immediate aftermath of their break-up.

"One moment he was sending her grovelling messages seemingly trying to win her back, then the next he was swearing at her and her family.

