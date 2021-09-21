What is the Great British Bake Off theme this week?

21 September 2021, 14:16 | Updated: 21 September 2021, 14:18

The Bake Off theme for this week has been revealed
The Bake Off theme for this week has been revealed. Picture: Channel 4

Great British Bake Off themes: What week is it on GBBO and what are the contestants making?

The Great British Bake Off is finally back on our screens with the 12th series of the reality show.

And this year, judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood are back to set the contestants some difficult challenges.

Presenter Noel Fielding is once again joined by Matt Lucas, with the pair hoping to give some light relief in the tent.

But as we sit down with a cup of tea and a biscuit to watch the drama unfold, what are the themes of the Bake Off and what will the bakers be doing this week?

Paul and Prue are back for Cake Week on Bake Off
Paul and Prue are back for Cake Week on Bake Off. Picture: Channel 4

What are the Great British Bake Off themes?

Week 1 - Cake week

​​It’s only right that the new season on GBBO kicks off with Cake Week.

Starting on September 21, 2021, the first episode will see the 12 new bakers face three challenges in a bid to impress judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.

For their first week on the show, the bakers will tackle a signature bake, technical challenge and a Showstopper but no more details have been revealed.

Bake Off has returned to Channel 4 this autumn
Bake Off has returned to Channel 4 this autumn. Picture: Channel 4

Last year, the 12 hopefuls were asked to create a traditional Battenberg which is a sponge held together with jam with a distinctive check pattern inside.

They then had to make six identical mini pineapple upside down cakes, with poor Dave’s ending up on the floor

The awkward moment came when the contestants went to display their technical challenge at the front of the tent.

As Sura placed her bake down, she tried to swat away a fly and accidentally collided with Dave's plate of finished cakes.

Elsewhere in the series, GBBO saw some firsts, including an 80s Week complete with retro dishes like Quiche and custard doughnuts.

Japanese Week also took the bakers by surprise as they were challenged to make steamed buns.

Meanwhile. In 2021 we’ll expect to see our favourite weeks make a return, including Pastry Week, Chocolate Week and Paul’s favourite Bread Week.

Great British Bake Off News

GBBO star Jairzeno is keen to show off his signature flavours in the Bake Off tent.

Who is Jairzeno from the Great British Bake Off? Meet the 2021 contestant
Great British Bake Off contestant Tom has been labelled the ‘Midnight Baker’ by his mum - Channel 4

Who is Great British Bake Off 2021 contestant Tom? Everything you need to know from his age to Instagram account
GBBO 2021 contestant Maggie is excited to be taking on the Bake Off tent as one of this year’s hopefuls.

Who is Maggie? Meet Great British Bake Off 2021 contestant

Great British Bake Off contestant Crystelle is 26 years old and from London

Who is Crystelle? Meet the Great British Bake Off 2021 contestant
Who is Great British Bake Off 2021 contestant Lizzie?

Who is Lizzie from the Great British Bake Off? Meet 2021 contestant who loves baking and criminology

Trending on Heart

Who is Freya? Great British Bake Off 2021’s youngest contestant

Who is Freya, the Great British Bake Off 2021 contestant? Meet this year’s youngest hopeful
Great British Bake Off contestant George is hoping his “shabby-chic’ vibe wins over the judges - Channel 4

Who is Great British Bake Off 2021 contestant George?

George Webster is CBeebies' new presenter

CBeebies introduces George their first ever presenter with Down's Syndrome

Lifestyle

Keeping your outside bin clean can help keep spiders out of your house (stock images)

Cleaning your outdoor bins could be key to keeping spiders out your house

Lifestyle

Bake Off has returned to Channel 4 this autumn

What is the prize for winning the Great British Bake Off?

Will there be a season two of Squid Game?

Squid Game season two: will there be a second series of the Netflix show?
Here's how much the MAFS UK cast could earn

Married at First Sight UK rich list: This is how much the cast can earn on Instagram
Ted Lasso is proving a huge hit with viewers and critics

Where can I watch Ted Lasso in the UK?

A full list of all the Bake Off winners so far

Who has won The Great British Bake Off? Full list of winners and what happened to them after the show
Paul Hollywood has made a fortune over the years

Paul Hollywood net worth: How much does the Great British Bake Off judge earn?

Celebrities

The biggest Bake Off disasters since the show began

Great British Bake Off: The biggest baking disasters ever

Ruby Tandoh appeared on GBBO in 2013

Where is Ruby Tandoh from the Great British Bake Off now?

Alexis appeared on BGT in 2014

MAFS UK star Alexis Economou was in a Golden Buzzer act on Britain's Got Talent
Alexis and Ant re-joined the Married at First Sight UK line up

Married at First Sight UK 2021: What happened with Alexis and Ant?
How many episodes of Squid Game are there?

How many episodes of Squid Game are there on Netflix?