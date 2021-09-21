What is the Great British Bake Off theme this week?

Great British Bake Off themes: What week is it on GBBO and what are the contestants making?

The Great British Bake Off is finally back on our screens with the 12th series of the reality show.

And this year, judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood are back to set the contestants some difficult challenges.

Presenter Noel Fielding is once again joined by Matt Lucas, with the pair hoping to give some light relief in the tent.

But as we sit down with a cup of tea and a biscuit to watch the drama unfold, what are the themes of the Bake Off and what will the bakers be doing this week?

What are the Great British Bake Off themes?

Week 1 - Cake week

​​It’s only right that the new season on GBBO kicks off with Cake Week.

Starting on September 21, 2021, the first episode will see the 12 new bakers face three challenges in a bid to impress judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.

For their first week on the show, the bakers will tackle a signature bake, technical challenge and a Showstopper but no more details have been revealed.

Last year, the 12 hopefuls were asked to create a traditional Battenberg which is a sponge held together with jam with a distinctive check pattern inside.

They then had to make six identical mini pineapple upside down cakes, with poor Dave’s ending up on the floor…

The awkward moment came when the contestants went to display their technical challenge at the front of the tent.

As Sura placed her bake down, she tried to swat away a fly and accidentally collided with Dave's plate of finished cakes.

Elsewhere in the series, GBBO saw some firsts, including an 80s Week complete with retro dishes like Quiche and custard doughnuts.

Japanese Week also took the bakers by surprise as they were challenged to make steamed buns.

Meanwhile. In 2021 we’ll expect to see our favourite weeks make a return, including Pastry Week, Chocolate Week and Paul’s favourite Bread Week.