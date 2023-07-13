Alison Hammond breaks silence on ‘feud’ with This Morning co-star Dermot O’Leary

13 July 2023, 08:34 | Updated: 13 July 2023, 08:53

Alison Hammond shrugs off reports of feud with Dermot O'Leary with dance video

Listen to this article

Loading audio...
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

This Morning star Alison Hammond has responded to reports of a feud with her co-star Dermot O’Leary.

Alison Hammond has responded to reports she is locked in a secret feud with her This Morning co-star Dermot O’Leary.

Over the weekend it was claimed that Alison and Dermot had a ‘strained’ relationship and there were fears over their future on the show.

It was also reported that Alison and Holly Willoughby are no longer as close, having been as ‘thick as thieves’ in the past.

But Alison has now laughed off the rumours after sharing a video of herself dancing with Dermot, proving how well they get on.

Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary present This Morning together
Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary present This Morning together. Picture: Instagram

One fan then joked: “Wow the tension between you two is palpable”, with Alison replying with a laughing face emoji.

This comes after a TV source told the Daily Mail Alison and Dermot ‘may have to present apart more’ as tensions rise.

They said: “Alison and Dermot got off to a tricky start, they had very different levels of experience and came from totally different places but they then did start to rub along quite nicely.

“Recently though things have become strained and it is worrying the bosses, they fear that this couple they put together which they had hoped would carry the show through the tough times it is enduring may have to present apart a bit more.

Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary are good friends
Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary are good friends. Picture: Instagram

“As for Holly and Alison, they were as thick as thieves. Alison even invited Holly to stay at her house recently, something which Holly then shared with the This Morning viewers, which surprised Alison.'”

An ITV spokesman was quick to squash the reports, as they told The Sun: "Alison, Dermot and Holly are all valued members of the This Morning family and all enjoy working together on the show, as well as having friendships outside of the show."

Alison has been tipped to join This Morning full time replacing Phillip Schofield after he was axed from the show.

But fans are desperate to see more of stand-in presenter Craig Doyle who has become a bit hit over the past few weeks.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Alison Hammond smiling on the red carpet at an ITV even wearing a black sequin dress

What is Alison Hammond's net worth? Inside This Morning presenter's career and earnings

Kady McDermott on Love Island with her hand over her mouth in shock and smiling as she partakes in movie night

Love Island: Has Kady McDermott got a boyfriend?

Love Island's Leah Taylor wearing an ombre bikini in official shot alongside natural picture of her with her hair up

Love Island Leah Taylor: Age, business and famous ex-boyfriend revealed

Holly Willoughby is not on This Morning today

Is Holly Willoughby leaving This Morning?

Peter Barlow star Chris Gascoyne has quit Coronation Street

Coronation Street fans devastated as Peter Barlow star Chris Gascoyne quits after 23 years

Trending on Heart

Sue Radford has opened up about her plans for a new house

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford ‘so excited’ as she teases first look at new mansion

Joe Swash has opened up about his custody battle

Joe Swash says Stacey Solomon 'saved him' as he opens up about custody battle

Celebrities

Who is Lily Allen married to and does she have any children?

Who is Lily Allen married to and does she have any children?

Celebrities

Ashley Cain opens up about his daughter

Ashley Cain breaks down in tears as he remembers brave daughter Azaylia

Mum removes 16-year-old son's bedroom door as punishment for misbehaving

Mum removes 16-year-old son's bedroom door as punishment for misbehaving

Lifestyle

A cleaning expert has revealed how to get your pillows white again

Cleaning experts reveal hack to remove yellow stains from pillows for just 4p

Lifestyle

A Harry Potter book has gone for £10,500 after being bought for 30p

Rare Harry Potter book bought for 30p sells for more than £10,000

Lifestyle

A little-known website sells school uniform for as little as 50p

Parents can sell school uniforms and buy items from 50p on little-known website

Lifestyle

Headteacher defends decision to lock school toilets during classes

Headteacher defends decision to lock school toilets during classes

Lifestyle

Stacey Solomon has been working out to feel better

Stacey Solomon says she loves her body as she works out in new video

Royal Caribbean Icon of the Sea: Inside the world's largest cruise ship

Royal Caribbean Icon of the Sea: Inside the world's largest cruise ship

Lifestyle

A grandad has been praised for refusing to babysit for free

Grandparents spark debate by refusing to babysit daughter’s newborn for free

Parenting

The weather is set to heat up next month

UK weather: Is there going to be a 40 degree heatwave?

News

A mum has defended a nursery's decision to put up a controversial sign

Mum defends nursery's controversial sign for parents picking up their children

Parenting

Inside Harper Beckham's lavish 12th birthday celebrations

Inside Harper Beckham's lavish 12th birthday celebrations: Prada Caffè and matching tattoos with Nicola Peltz