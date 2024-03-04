Who is Gary Goldsmith? His age, wife, daughter and net worth revealed

4 March 2024, 20:30

Gary Goldsmith age, wife, daughter and net worth have been announced
Gary Goldsmith age, wife, daughter and net worth have been announced. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

Here is everything you need to know about Kate Middleton's uncle Gary Goldsmith from his age, to his wife and daughter, as well as his net worth.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Celebrity Big Brother is returning with a star-studded cast including former This Morning presenter Fern Britton, 66, Love Island legend Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, 29, and X Factor judge Louis Walsh.

One controversial housemate making an appearance is Kate Middleton's uncle Gary Goldsmith, 58. The outspoken IT-expert is no stranger to the headlines after calling out The Crown for its portrayal of his sister Carole Middleton, 69, and being found guilty of assaulting his wife Julie-Ann Brown, 53, in 2017.

After making his money in recruitment and accruing an incredible net worth of a reported £30million, Gary will be adding to his vast wealth by taking part in CBB. Supported by his daughter Tallulah, Gary will be hoping to gain votes from the public and possibly the Royal Family themselves, despite Kate being 'furious' at his appearance on the show.

How old is Gary Goldsmith, who is his wife, does he have any children and what is his net worth? Here is everything you need to know about Kate Middleton's uncle Gary Goldsmith.

Gary Goldsmith is said to be taking part in Celebrity Big Brother
Gary Goldsmith is said to be taking part in Celebrity Big Brother. Picture: Getty

How old is Gary Goldsmith?

Gary Goldsmith is 58-years-old.

He is the younger brother of Kate Middleton's mother Carole Middleton, 69, and the pair grew up together in London.

Who is Gary Goldsmith's wife?

Gary Goldsmith is married to Julie-Ann Brown. She is his fourth wife after he was previously married to Miranda Foote, Luan and Julia Leake.

In 2017 Gary was arrested after allegedly assaulting Julie-Ann outside their property in London. He later pled guilty to the charge and received a £5,000 fine and ordered to attend alcohol rehabilitation.

Gary Goldsmith is married to Julie-Ann Brown
Gary Goldsmith is married to Julie-Ann Brown. Picture: Getty

Who is Gary Goldsmith's daughter?

Gary Goldsmith is father to 21-year-old Tallulah Goldsmith whom he shares with his second wife Luan.

It appears Gary and Tallulah have a close relationship as he accompanied her to her aunt Pippa Middleton's wedding in 2017.

Prior to the pair attending the nuptials, a source told the MailOnline: "Gary knows he's on shaky ground so he's desperate not to put a foot wrong by spilling the beans. All he will say for now is that he's hopeful that Tallulah will be walking down the aisle behind her cousin as a bridesmaid. Tallulah is thrilled at the prospect."

Gary Goldsmith's daughter is Tallulah Goldsmith
Gary Goldsmith's daughter is Tallulah Goldsmith. Picture: Getty

Gary Goldsmith net worth

Gary Goldsmith's net worth is reportedly £30million. He has made the majority of his money through his recruitment company and money managing.

He is also said to be earning a tidy sum by taking part in CBB, with an insider telling The Sun: "He could be TV gold and ITV knows it. The deal he signed is for good money."

