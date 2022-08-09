Exclusive

Love Island’s Ekin-Su and Davide reveal they’re moving in together

9 August 2022, 11:25

Love Island winners Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti joined Heart Breakfast this morning.

Fresh from their Love Island win, Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti joined us on Heart Breakfast this morning. 

And the reality star couple have revealed they’re going to move in together in Essex over the next few months. 

Speaking to Jamie Theakston and Zoe Hardman, Davide, 29, said: “We’re already looking to rent a flat together.” 

Ekin-Su added: “It’s a big step for us, we’re looking around Essex area maybe, we’ve got a lot of work down in London.”

Ekin-Su and Davide appeared on Heart Breakfast
Ekin-Su and Davide appeared on Heart Breakfast. Picture: Instagram

Elsewhere in the chat, Ekin-Su, 26, revealed she had been DM’d by none other than Noah Schnapp from Stranger Things. 

Reading out her message, Ekin-Su said: “He went, ‘I love you so much it’s Noah’, I replied saying ‘thank you’ and he said ‘sad it’s over.’”

Davide clearly wasn’t aware of the messages, but added: “I trust her for now!”  

You can watch the full chat in the player above.

Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden, 6:30am - 10am weekdays on Heart

