Ekin-Su 'signs biggest Love Island fashion deal' worth over £1million

Ekin-Su is already making moves in the fashion industry. Picture: Ekin-Su/Instagram

By Alice Dear

Love Island winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu is said to be making moves in the fashion industry after winning the hit reality show with boyfriend Davide Sanclimenti.

Love Island's Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, 27, has reportedly signed a fashion deal worth over £1million.

This comes after the self-proclaimed 'Turkish Delight' won season eight of Love Island alongside boyfriend Davide Sanclimenti with a landslide vote of 63.7 per cent.

Now out of the villa, Ekin-Su is said to have made her first career move, signing a fashion deal with retailer Oh Polly.

This is according to the Mail Online, who report that the booking is the biggest clothing deal in the show's history.

Ekin-Su won Love Island alongside her boyfriend Davide Sanclimenti. Picture: Alamy

The publication report that Ekin-Su was "inundated with offers" from a number of brands after she left the villa.

An insider close to Ekin-Su told the Mail Online: "Ekin has met with countless brands this week, but she knew that Oh Polly was the perfect fit for her, and the feeling was mutual."

Watch the moment Ekin-Su and Davide won Love Island:

They continued: "She's signed an enormous deal worth over a million and now she can't wait to start collaborating with the brand and working on her first ever collection.

"Prior to Love Island, Ekin dreamed of one day making a name for herself, she will never forget this feeling of being in demand and admired by her legions of fans."

Ekin-Su's deal with Oh Polly is reportedly worth over £1million. Picture: Ekin-Su/Instagram

Things are also going well for Ekin-Su when it comes to her love life, with the star revealing exclusively to Heart's Jamie Theakston and Zoe Hardman that she and Davide are moving in together.

You can watch there full interview here:

