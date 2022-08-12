Ekin-Su 'signs biggest Love Island fashion deal' worth over £1million

12 August 2022, 11:49

Ekin-Su is already making moves in the fashion industry
Ekin-Su is already making moves in the fashion industry. Picture: Ekin-Su/Instagram
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Love Island winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu is said to be making moves in the fashion industry after winning the hit reality show with boyfriend Davide Sanclimenti.

Love Island's Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, 27, has reportedly signed a fashion deal worth over £1million.

This comes after the self-proclaimed 'Turkish Delight' won season eight of Love Island alongside boyfriend Davide Sanclimenti with a landslide vote of 63.7 per cent.

Now out of the villa, Ekin-Su is said to have made her first career move, signing a fashion deal with retailer Oh Polly.

This is according to the Mail Online, who report that the booking is the biggest clothing deal in the show's history.

Ekin-Su won Love Island alongside her boyfriend Davide Sanclimenti
Ekin-Su won Love Island alongside her boyfriend Davide Sanclimenti. Picture: Alamy

The publication report that Ekin-Su was "inundated with offers" from a number of brands after she left the villa.

An insider close to Ekin-Su told the Mail Online: "Ekin has met with countless brands this week, but she knew that Oh Polly was the perfect fit for her, and the feeling was mutual."

Watch the moment Ekin-Su and Davide won Love Island:

They continued: "She's signed an enormous deal worth over a million and now she can't wait to start collaborating with the brand and working on her first ever collection.

"Prior to Love Island, Ekin dreamed of one day making a name for herself, she will never forget this feeling of being in demand and admired by her legions of fans."

Ekin-Su's deal with Oh Polly is reportedly worth over £1million
Ekin-Su's deal with Oh Polly is reportedly worth over £1million. Picture: Ekin-Su/Instagram

Things are also going well for Ekin-Su when it comes to her love life, with the star revealing exclusively to Heart's Jamie Theakston and Zoe Hardman that she and Davide are moving in together.

You can watch there full interview here:

Read more:

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Max George and Maisie Smith are reportedly dating

The Wanted’s Max George 'secretly dating' EastEnders' Maisie Smith

Celebrities

First Dates waitress Laura Tott has shared photos from her wedding

First Dates waitress Laura Tott gets married in stunning Devon ceremony

Celebrities

Jack Deam played Phil Simmonds in Coronation Street

Who played Phil Simmonds in Coronation Street and where is he now?

Samantha Womack is battling breast cancer

Eastenders star Samantha Womack shares that she's battling breast cancer

Celebrities

Ekin-Su and Davide are moving in together after their Love Island win

Love Island’s Ekin-Su and Davide reveal they’re moving in together

Trending on Heart

Bentley is a farm dog who likes to make friends with the wild porcupines

Dog suffers consequences after trying to make friends with porcupine

Lifestyle

The moment an airplane makes it's lowest landing ever

Heart-stopping moment airplane makes ‘lowest landing ever’

Lifestyle

Which city do you think the Eurovision Song Contest should be held in?

Eurovision announce seven cities shortlisted to host in 2023

Westlife's Brian McFadden rushes to hospital after being stung by bee

Westlife's Brian McFadden rushes to hospital after being stung by bee

Celebrities

The mum thinks it is hard for her son to have to wait 12 months for presents

Mum considers changing son's 'inconvenient' December birthday

Lifestyle

Nicola and Brooklyn did a joint interview with Variety

Nicola Peltz breaks silence on relationship with Victoria Beckham

Celebrities

Matt Willis has offered advice to parents taking their kids on holiday

Matt Willis gives advice to new parents taking their kids on holiday for the first time

Celebrities

Everything you need to know about the August Super Moon

August Super Moon 2022: When will the Sturgeon Moon be visible in the UK?

Lifestyle

Grease's Stockard Channing has spoken out following the death of Olivia Newton-John

Grease's Rizzo releases moving statement following death of Olivia Newton-John

Celebrities

Thousands of spider crabs have been gathering at Cornish beaches

Cornwall visitors told spider crabs are not dangerous as thousands gather at beaches

Lifestyle

Maxine won £1m in the National Lottery

NHS worker wins £1 million jackpot just as breast cancer treatment ends

Lifestyle

The new Just Essentials range provides food, drink and household products at a lower price

Asda responds after new budget line's packaging is criticised for 'embarrassing' customers

Shopping

Fred has taken to Twitter to congratulate his daughter Angela

Fred Sirieix 'crying' as daughter Andrea wins another gold medal at the Commonwealth Games

Celebrities

John Travolta has paid tribute to his dear friend following her death

John Travolta pays heartbreaking tribute to Grease co-star Olivia Newton-John

Celebrities

Olivia Newton-John passed away from breast cancer

Olivia Newton-John dies aged 73

Celebrities