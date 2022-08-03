Love Island 2022 voting stats reveal how much Ekin Su and Davide won by

3 August 2022, 08:57

Love Island voting figures: Davide Sanclimenti and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu won by a landslide in new stats...

Love Island 2022 came to a dramatic end this week, with Davide Sanclimenti and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu being crowned winners.

The couple have been firm favourites over the past few weeks thanks to their hilarious one liners and constant bickering.

And while there were no surprises when Ekin-Su and Davide were crowned champions, the final voting figures have now been released and they are shocking.

Ekin-Su and Davide won Love Island by a huge percentage
Ekin-Su and Davide won Love Island by a huge percentage. Picture: ITV

Love Island voting results

ITV has now revealed that Ekin-Su and Davide won the show in a landslide, taking a huge 63.69% of the public vote.

Runners-up Luca Bish and Gemma Owen got 14.47%, while third-placed Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope took 11.77% of the votes.

The fourth couple Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Pageclick here got 10.07% of the votes.

This makes Ekin-Su and Davide the second highest-rated winners in the show's history.

Only the 2018 Love Island winners Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham scored more than this, with 79.66% of the votes.

Gemma Owen and Luca Bish came second on Love Island
Gemma Owen and Luca Bish came second on Love Island. Picture: ITV

The winners from last year, Millie Court and Liam Reardon, got 42.02%, while Finley Tapp and Paige Turley won Love Island 2020 by just 1% of the vote.

They got 44% of the vote in the live final, with Siânnise Fudge and Luke Trotman receiving 43% as runners up.

This comes as Ekin-Su, 27, and Davide, 29, returned to social media on Tuesday after the Islanders were given back their phones.

Appearing on an Instagram Live, Ekin-Su said: “It's our last night and I will be coming back to the UK tomorrow. I'm so happy I won, it's surreal.”

She went on to thank her fans for 'believing' in her since 'day one' as Davide added: “I was crying when I opened my phone, honestly.”

When the couple were asked if they plan to move in together, Ekin-Su teased: “Oohh who knows! Who knows!”

Dami also took to Instagram while staying in a nearby villa in Mallorca before flying back to the UK.

He shared a video of himself walking around the villa before catching a glimpse of Tasha lying in bed.

