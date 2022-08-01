How old is Love Island's Luca Bish?

What is Luca Bish's age? Here's everything you need to know about the Love Island star...

Love Island has given us some serious drama this year, and one man who has found himself at the centre of it all is Luca Bish.

After coupling up with Gemma Owen right at the beginning, Luca has had a lot of ups and downs in the villa.

One particularly dramatic moment came when he got into an almighty fight with the girls during Movie Night following his behaviour in Casa Amor.

But fans of the show are wondering how old Luca is and when he was born. Here’s what we know…

Love Island's Luca Bish is 23-years-old. Picture: ITV

How old is Luca Bish from Love Island?

Luca is 23-years-old, which is actually the same age as fellow Islanders Tasha Ghouri and Indiyah Polack.

He is four years older than his partner Gemma, who is 19-years-old.

This comes after Gemma Owen’s mum Louise entered the villa as part of the Meet the Parents special.

As they started chatting, Louise mentioned that people on the outside world think Luca looks like her dad Michael.

She said: "It's all over social media that Luca looks like your dad."

Love Island's Luca Bish is a fishmonger. Picture: Instagram

Louise went on to say her football player husband is ‘really proud’ of Gemma and has been watching the show as she said: “Honestly, he is really proud of you, really proud.”

Before adding of the family: “They’re all loving watching you, they’re missing you like mad

As for Luca's parents, they were full of praise for Luca and Gemma’s relationship.

"I love the values and morals she has. Close to her family and respectful,” his mum Maria said.

His dad Michael said: "She puts you straight, doesn't she?"

His mum then added: "I love that you both understand each other's banter. I'm really happy for you Luca.

"I can see you are very similar, hot-headed, we've laughed, we've cried and then there have been times when I've wanted to give you a good telling off."