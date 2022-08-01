How old is Love Island's Luca Bish?

1 August 2022, 14:37

What is Luca Bish's age? Here's everything you need to know about the Love Island star...

Love Island has given us some serious drama this year, and one man who has found himself at the centre of it all is Luca Bish.

After coupling up with Gemma Owen right at the beginning, Luca has had a lot of ups and downs in the villa.

One particularly dramatic moment came when he got into an almighty fight with the girls during Movie Night following his behaviour in Casa Amor.

But fans of the show are wondering how old Luca is and when he was born. Here’s what we know…

Love Island's Luca Bish is 23-years-old
Love Island's Luca Bish is 23-years-old. Picture: ITV

How old is Luca Bish from Love Island?

Luca is 23-years-old, which is actually the same age as fellow Islanders Tasha Ghouri and Indiyah Polack.

He is four years older than his partner Gemma, who is 19-years-old.

This comes after Gemma Owen’s mum Louise entered the villa as part of the Meet the Parents special.

As they started chatting, Louise mentioned that people on the outside world think Luca looks like her dad Michael.

She said: "It's all over social media that Luca looks like your dad."

Love Island's Luca Bish is a fishmonger
Love Island's Luca Bish is a fishmonger. Picture: Instagram

Louise went on to say her football player husband is ‘really proud’ of Gemma and has been watching the show as she said: “Honestly, he is really proud of you, really proud.”

Before adding of the family: “They’re all loving watching you, they’re missing you like mad

As for Luca's parents, they were full of praise for Luca and Gemma’s relationship.

"I love the values and morals she has. Close to her family and respectful,” his mum Maria said.

His dad Michael said: "She puts you straight, doesn't she?"

His mum then added: "I love that you both understand each other's banter. I'm really happy for you Luca.

"I can see you are very similar, hot-headed, we've laughed, we've cried and then there have been times when I've wanted to give you a good telling off."

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Love Island is finishing tonight

Love Island 2022 vote: How to vote for your winners on the app

Big Brother looks set to return next year

Big Brother 'set to return as ITV bosses strike deal'

Arianna Ajtar played Olivia in Coronation Street

Inside Coronation Street star Arianna Ajtar's life away from Olivia Radfield

Michael Owen didn't appear in Love Island Meet the Parents

Michael Owen breaks silence on daughter Gemma's Love Island stint as her family meet Luca

The Love Island final is tonight

What time is the Love Island final and how long is it on for?

Trending on Heart

Heart's top picks for August

Heart's August Top Picks: What we're buying and trying this month

Lifestyle

Here's who left Love Island last night

Who went out of Love Island last night?

Stacey Solomon has shared pictures of baby Rose's dress

Stacey Solomon reveals matching wedding dress with daughter Rose

Celebrities

There's a shock Love Island dumping twist tonight

Love Island first look: Who is dumped tonight in shock twist?

The woman asked Mumsnet for advice (stock image)

'I was fuming after another woman told my son to stop crying as her baby was asleep'

Lifestyle

Stacey has shared the first photos from her wedding

Stacey Solomon unveils fairytale dress in stunning first wedding pictures

Celebrities

Rebekah Vardy has lost her libel case

Rebekah Vardy loses 'Wagatha Christie' case against Coleen Rooney

News

Neighbours has come to an end after 37 years

Neighbours finale leaves fans 'crying their eyes out' after major twist

A wedding guest has been left furious over her friends wedding

Bride-to-be forces guests to pay £4k to attend lavish wedding

Lifestyle

Helen Skelton lost £70k of her life savings

Helen Skelton reveals she lost £70k life savings in banking scam

Celebrities

Adam Collard was coupled up with four girls on Love Island

Love Island star Adam Collard's relationship history revealed

Love Island's Andrew Le Page looks totally different with long hair

Love Island's Andrew Le Page is unrecognisable with long hair in unearthed snaps

Sue Radford met her granddaughter this week

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford shares adorable moment she met 13th grandchild for the first time

Celebrities

A couple bought an entire village in France

Couple who couldn't afford home in the UK buy entire village in France

Sue Radford has to pay almost £1,000 for meal on holiday

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford faces paying £900 per meal on huge family holiday

Celebrities