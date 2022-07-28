Love Island's Andrew Le Page is unrecognisable with long hair in unearthed snaps

Andrew Le Page looked totally different with long hair before he joined Love Island.

Love Island star Andrew Le Page has made it all the way to the final week after coupling up with Tasha Ghouri right at the start.

But it turns out the 27-year-old looked totally different before he joined the cast.

In some unearthed photos from his Instagram page, the reality star can be seen with long hair while posing on the beach back in 2020.

Another photo sees Andrew smiling as he poses in a vest in the gym.

Love Island fans have been quick to comment on the old photos, with one writing: “You need to grow your hair back.”

“The long hair was a vibe,” said another, while a third added: “This is a petition for Andrew to bring back the flow.”

This comes after Andrew revealed he wanted to marry Tasha, 23, in a few years time.

After a recent recoupling, Tasha and Andrew were chatting in the garden when Tasha asked: “Why are you playing with my ring finger?”

She then continued: “What would you do if I wore a black wedding dress?” to which Andrew replied: “I think you'd look unreal.”

Andrew Le Page and Tasha Ghouri have made it to the final week of Love Island. Picture: ITV

As they continued to talk about flower arrangements, Andrew said: “Well babe, steady on, you've got at least four years.”

Tasha replied: “I am pretty sure you would do it sooner than that.”

Andrew then said: “You think I'd propose to you sooner than three years?”, to which Tasha said: “If we keep going the way we are going, yeah, I reckon so.”

The couple haven’t had the easiest ride after a dramatic Casa Amor recoupling saw real estate agent Andrew keep Coco Lodge in the villa.

While Tasha also brought Billy Brown back, she soon decided Andrew was The One and the pair reconciled.