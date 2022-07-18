Who will win Love Island 2022?

18 July 2022, 14:51

Who will win Love Island this year? Find out the odds for this year's show...

It might feel like Love Island has only just started, but unfortunately the end is near.

In fact, viewers at home have already been guessing which contestants might win the show when it comes to an end in August.

There have been plenty of ups and downs for the couples, and none have had an easy ride.

While Luca Bish and Gemma Owen seemed to be the strongest couple, cracks started to show during Movie Night when Luca accused his partner of ‘flirting’ with Billy Brown.

Gemma is one of the most popular Love Island girls
Gemma is one of the most popular Love Island girls. Picture: ITV

When ITV producers showed a conversation between Gemma and Billy, Luca said: "Trust me when I say, if she wants to play it down to me I will explode".

Gemma later told him: "Get over yourself".

As for Davide Sanclimenti and Ekin-Su Culculoglu, they seemed to be getting on well until yet another argument.

When a clip was shown of Ekin sharing a bed with George, Davide wasn’t exactly impressed and called her a ‘liar’ for the 15th time.

But which couple are going to win Love Island? BetVictor have released odds on who could be crowned king and queen of the villa…

Adam and Paige have a chance of winning Love Island
Adam and Paige have a chance of winning Love Island. Picture: ITV

Who will win Love Island 2022?

Paige Thorne is the most popular girl from Love Island, while Luca is the most popular boy, according to BetVictor.

Meanwhile, Davide comes in a close second, and new boy Adam Collard third for the boys.

The public have also warmed to Gemma and Ekin-Su from the girls who also have high odds of winning.

Check out the full list of Love Island odds below:

Girls

Boys

  • Luca Bish - 5/2
  • Davide Sanclimenti - 9/4
  • Adam Collard - 2/1
  • Dami Hope - 7/1
  • Billy Brown - 20/1
  • Andrew Le Page - 20/1
  • Deji Adeniyi - 80/1

BetVictor’s spokesperson Sam Boswell shared: “We’re over halfway through into Love Island now. The drama has calmed down after the aftermath of Casa Amor came with consequences, arguments and Jacques leaving. We saw a few Islanders get their heads turned, but ultimately, it has made majority of them stronger.

“Favourites to win are Ekin-Su and Davide at 7/4, they have had a bumpy ride in the villa so far, but they seem to be on solid ground now after a few arguments and staying loyal in Casa Amor. Hopefully Davide can bypass the trust issues and stick with Ekin-Su for the long haul.”

