Why did Love Island winners Millie Court and Liam Reardon split?

Love Island winners Millie Court and Liam Reardon have announced their split after a year together.

The couple got together during the 2021 season of the show and were crowned champions.

But Millie has now revealed the end of their relationship, telling fans she’s ‘gutted’ but ‘excited for what's next’.

Why did Millie and Liam split?

The Love Island winners haven’t revealed exactly why they split, but they have both released statements.

Millie, 25, told her Instagram followers: "It's been a tough decision and I am gutted but it's ultimately what is best for us right now.

"Thank you to every single one of you for supporting our relationship."

She added: "We're both ready for new chapters and I'm excited for what's next."

In his message, Liam, 22, said: "We both will continue to be friends and I will remain Millie's biggest supporter in all that she does and I know she will always do amazing."

What happened with Millie and Liam on Love Island?

Millie and Liam had a very tough time on Love Island after Liam got very cosy with Casa Amor girl Lillie Haynes during his time there

However, Millie eventually forgave him and the couple went on to win and split the £50,000 prize.

Liam moved from Wales in November 2021 to live with Millie in her hometown of Essex and the pair have been sharing sweet photos of one another ever since.