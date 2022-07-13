How old is Love Island's Billy Brown?

13 July 2022, 14:42

Billy Brown is starring on Love Island this year
Billy Brown is starring on Love Island this year. Picture: ITV/Instagram

What age is Billy Brown from Love Island and where does he live?

Love Island has not been short on drama over the past few weeks.

And one man who found himself at the centre of this during Casa Amor week is Billy Brown.

After getting to know a few of the girls, Billy ended up going back into the villa with Tasha Ghouri, before she dumped him for old flame Andrew Le Page.

Billy has now decided to try and get to know Summer Botwe. But how old is he? Let’s take a look…

Billy Brown was trying to get to know the girls in Love Island
Billy Brown was trying to get to know the girls in Love Island. Picture: ITV

How old is Billy Brown from Love Island?

Billy Brown is 23-years-old and is a Roofing Company Director from Surrey.

When asked if he thinks he makes a good boyfriend, Billy said: "When I get into a relationship I’m very, very romantic. At the start I’m quite playful, funny, making everyone laugh.

“But when you put a name on it, I still have that, but I get more romantic, doing things for them, all the cute stuff.

"The most romantic thing I’ve done is I asked a girl out with candles. I laid out across the garden ‘Will you be my girlfriend?’ in candles. I got her to look out the window and see it on the grass. It took an hour to set up! She said yes - of course!"

Love Island's Billy Brown is 23-years-old
Love Island's Billy Brown is 23-years-old. Picture: Instagram

It was previously revealed that Billy knows Gemma Owen from the outside world as they follow each other on Instagram.

When he first arrived, Gemma said: "I feel like me and Billy know each other, we have mutual friends."

Back in the main villa, Billy has faced some tension with Luca Bish after becoming good friends with Gemma.

When Billy and Gemma were chatting in the kitchen, Billy asked her: “Will I get told off?”

Gemma then replied: “Yeah so get off me,” as she shrugged his arm off of her.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Millie and Liam from Love Island 2021 have split

Why did Love Island winners Millie Court and Liam Reardon split?
Neil Bell is starring in Emmerdale

Who plays Terry in Emmerdale and where have you seen Neil Bell before?
Jacques O'Neill has decided to leave Love Island

Moment Love Island's Jacques O'Neill tearfully quits the show
Jacques O'Neill left Love Island last night

Love Island fans notice Gemma Owen's reaction to Jacques O'Neill quitting show
Jacques O'Neill and Liam Llewellyn have quit Love Island

Who has quit Love Island 2022 so far?

Trending on Heart

Some schools may make the decision to close amid the heatwave if they think staff and students are at risk

How hot does it have to be for schools to close in the UK?

Weather

This paddling pool hack is a game-changer (left: stock image)

Dad reveals genius hack to heating paddling pool using bin bags

Lifestyle

The boob sweat banisher will be a saving grace for many women

This bra liner will banish your underboob sweat in the heatwave

Fashion

This hack could be a game-changer... (stock images)

Woman shocked by genius hack that 'freezes ice cube trays in 30 minutes'

Lifestyle

The man has sparked debate on Reddit (stock images)

Man sparks debate after refusing to give up plane seat for mum and children

Lifestyle

What to do if you still have a red passport

Warning issued to anyone who still has a red passport

News

With the heatwave causing temperatures to soar to 30 degrees and higher, it is more important than ever to keep our dogs safe

What are the signs of heatstroke in dogs and how do I treat it?

Lifestyle

How to see this supermoon 2022

The biggest supermoon of 2022 is visible tonight - here’s how you can see it

Lifestyle

Christine McGuiness has opened up about her marriage

Christine McGuinness says she's dealing with 'ups and downs' in marriage to Paddy

Celebrities

Jacques has left the Love Island villa

Why did Jacques leave Love Island?

Temperatures are soaring this week

Sleeping naked will actually make you hotter at night, expert claims

Lifestyle

Pete paid tribute to his wife on Instagram

Peter Andre's emotional tribute to wife Emily on their anniversary

Celebrities

Here's when the Meet The Parents episode could happen on Love Island

When is Love Island 2022's Meet The Parents episode happening?
Paige Thorne is one of the Love Island favourites

How old is Love Island's Paige Thorne?

Rosie Williams has hit out at ex Adam Collard

Love Island's Rosie Williams hits out at ex Adam Collard as he returns to show