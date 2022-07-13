How old is Love Island's Billy Brown?

Billy Brown is starring on Love Island this year. Picture: ITV/Instagram

What age is Billy Brown from Love Island and where does he live?

Love Island has not been short on drama over the past few weeks.

And one man who found himself at the centre of this during Casa Amor week is Billy Brown.

After getting to know a few of the girls, Billy ended up going back into the villa with Tasha Ghouri, before she dumped him for old flame Andrew Le Page.

Billy has now decided to try and get to know Summer Botwe. But how old is he? Let’s take a look…

Billy Brown was trying to get to know the girls in Love Island. Picture: ITV

How old is Billy Brown from Love Island?

Billy Brown is 23-years-old and is a Roofing Company Director from Surrey.

When asked if he thinks he makes a good boyfriend, Billy said: "When I get into a relationship I’m very, very romantic. At the start I’m quite playful, funny, making everyone laugh.

“But when you put a name on it, I still have that, but I get more romantic, doing things for them, all the cute stuff.

"The most romantic thing I’ve done is I asked a girl out with candles. I laid out across the garden ‘Will you be my girlfriend?’ in candles. I got her to look out the window and see it on the grass. It took an hour to set up! She said yes - of course!"

Love Island's Billy Brown is 23-years-old. Picture: Instagram

It was previously revealed that Billy knows Gemma Owen from the outside world as they follow each other on Instagram.

When he first arrived, Gemma said: "I feel like me and Billy know each other, we have mutual friends."

Back in the main villa, Billy has faced some tension with Luca Bish after becoming good friends with Gemma.

When Billy and Gemma were chatting in the kitchen, Billy asked her: “Will I get told off?”

Gemma then replied: “Yeah so get off me,” as she shrugged his arm off of her.