Who is Love Island's Billy Brown? Age, job and connection to Gemma Owen revealed

6 July 2022, 15:15

How old is Billy from Casa Amor? Everything you need to know about the Love Island star...

It’s fair to say the Casa Amor line up definitely ruffled some feathers on Love Island.

And one man who was hoping to turn the heads of the girls of the villa was Billy Brown.

How old is Love Island’s Billy Brown?

Billy Brown is a 23-year-old from Surrey.

When asked how his friends and family would describe him, Billy said: “Always smiling, always looking for something to do, that sort of vibe.”

He added: “I’m very competitive in anything I do. Whatever it is, I always want to win.

“This is about winning the girl I want, sort of thing. If that girl has a better connection with me and likes the look of me more then I’m obviously going to change her mind.”

What does Billy Brown from Love Island do?

Billy is a roofing company director at a business called The Roofing Company Inc Ltd.

He seemingly works alongside his dad, with their website stating: “We are a roofing company with over 30 years experience in all aspects of roofing.

“Our roofing services cover both residential and commercial sectors, working with Construction companies, property developers, landlords, surveyors and architects.

“All our workforce are skilled and fully qualified.”

How does Billy Brown know Gemma Owen?

When Billy walked into Casa Amor, Gemma revealed she had a connection with him.

The pair have mutual close friends, with Gemma later telling the girls: “One of my best mate boy mates on the outside is his best mate.

She also called him a ‘bit of a player’, adding: “You can tell by his personality”.

Find Love Island’s Billy Brown on Instagram

You can find Billy on Instagram @billybrown11 where he often posts photos with his friends.

