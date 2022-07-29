Love Island star Adam Collard's relationship history revealed

29 July 2022

Who was Adam Collard with in Love Island the first time? Here's what we know...

Adam Collard shocked Love Island viewers when he arrived at the villa for a second time.

He’s managed to make his way to the final week after coupling up with fan favourite Paige Thorne.

But when the 26-year-old already took part in the show back in 2018, he shared romances with a fair few contestants.

So, who was Adam partnered up with and what is his dating history? Here’s what we know…

Adam was paired with Zara on Love Island
Adam was paired with Zara on Love Island. Picture: ITV

Who was Adam Collard in Love Island with?

During his first appearance on Love Island, Adam Collard arrived as a bombshell and set his sights on Kendall Rae-Knight.

But when Rosie Williams arrived in the villa, he quickly changed his mind and dumped Kendall.

Adam and Rosie stayed together until day 20, when Adam’s head turned for newbie Zara McDermott.

Zara was unexpectedly dumped from the villa after just a couple of weeks, with Adam then getting to know Casa Amor’s Darylle Sargeant.

But he ultimately decided that he wanted to make things work with Zara on the outside world and the pair continued to date.

The couple continued dating for eight months and Adam even got the letter 'Z' tattooed onto his hand.

Zara, 25, announced their break-up on Instagram and wrote at the time: "Sometimes in life, you just aren't enough for someone; no matter what you do for them or how much you try to be."

She later added: "At the start of the year I finally walked away from a toxic relationship that was more damaging than I knew. It stripped me of all my confidence going through this in the public eye."

Who else has Adam Collard dated?

Adam went on to date fitness influencer Sarah Godfrey in September 2019 but later split in January 2020.

He also had another reality star romance with TOWIE star Demi Sims as the pair were spotted kissing on a night out in London.

