Gary Goldsmith reveals all about his relationship with Kate Middleton on Celebrity Big Brother

Kate Middleton's uncle Gary Goldsmith is taking part in Celebrity Big Brother. Picture: ITV/Getty

By Hope Wilson

Kate Middleton's uncle Gary Goldsmith has spoken about their relationship on CBB.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Gary Goldsmith, 58, the uncle of Kate Middleton, 42, has opened up about their relationship, as he continues to make his mark on Celebrity Big Brother.

Earlier this week viewers saw Gary- who is father to Tallulah Goldsmith, 19- enter the CBB house and introduce himself to his fellow celebrity contestants. Talk quickly turned to his motives for taking part in the show, after it was claimed The Princess of Wales' family was 'furious' he signed up for Celebrity Big Brother.

While he didn't give much away, Gary was quizzed by former X Factor judge Louis Walsh, 71, on the status of his relationship with his very famous niece, with the recruitment marvel confessing: "It’s difficult to get hold of Kate at the best of times, and she’s got children and I love the fact that she’s putting family first."

This statement comes after The Princess of Wales was pictured for the first time since undergoing abdominal surgery and taking a break from public duties. She is said to be recovering with her children- Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, eight, and five-year-old Prince Louis- after they spent time away from their mother.

Gary Goldsmith is a housemate on CBB. Picture: ITV

Gary is the younger brother of Kate's mother Carole Middleton, 69, and was said to have had a loving friendship with his sister in the past.

The CBB contestant attended Kate and Prince William's wedding in 2011, however his relationship with the Royal Family took a turn in 2017, when he was accused of domestic violence against his wife Julie-Ann.

Gary was arrested and pled guilty to the charges, leading him to be fined £5,000 and ordered to attend 20 rehab sessions.

Gary Goldsmith does not appear to have a close relationship with Kate Middleton. Picture: Alamy

Since then Kate has not publicly spoken about her uncle, however sources claim her family are 'furious' that Gary is taking part in Celebrity Big Brother.

The source told The Sun: "Gary said he’s been read the riot act by Kate’s mum Carole and her dad Michael. They aren’t happy he’s going into Celebrity Big Brother. It is infuriating for them. Kate doesn’t need this stress.

"In the eyes of the public, Gary’s become the black sheep of the Middleton family. Carole is his sister, so there will always be love, but they no longer see eye-to-eye on lots of things," an insider told the publication: "He has said he doesn’t have their blessing to go into the house but is going full steam ahead anyway."

Gary Goldsmith is the brother of Carole Middleton, mother of Kate Middleton. Picture: Getty

Despite being on the programme for less than 24 hours, Gary also made his thoughts on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle clear, telling Louis Walsh and Sharon Osbourne:

"I have the opinion that Harry was really, really, really loved, massively loved, and when they were a threesome - Kate, William and Harry - were really comfortable together, loved.

"And then suddenly there's an extra dynamic that comes in, puts a stick in the spokes and creates so much drama that I don't generally think is there, and rewrote the history and said how unhappy he was, and I just don't think that's fair."

Gary Goldsmith has spilled the beans on Celebrity Big Brother. Picture: ITV

His comments received mixed reviews on X, formally known as Twitter, with some users coming to his defence, whilst others questioned his account.

One viewer wrote: "How can Gary speak on Harry’s lived experience. So he thinks Harry made it all up? Was he there #CBB #CBBUK"

A second stated: "lol Gary just repeating what other ppl have said cos he doesn’t have the inside scoop he’s claiming to have #cbb #cbbuk"

Whilst another fan said: "Gary doesn’t even like Meghan, I’m living for the tea #CBB #cbbuk"