How much do Celebrity Big Brother contestants get paid?

5 March 2024, 20:30

The Celebrity Big Brother housemates
The Celebrity Big Brother housemates. Picture: Instagram/Ekin-Su Culculoglu/Levi Roots/Zeze Millz/David Potts/Alamy

By Hope Wilson

How much are the CBB housemates being paid to take part in the show? Here are all the answers.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Celebrity Big Brother has seen 12 exciting housemates sign up for the show as the series airs on ITV1 and ITVX for the first time ever.

The 2023 season of Big Brother was a smash hit, but will Celebrity Big Brother live up to the hype? With such a ginormous cast filled with explosive personalities, it hopefully won't be long until the fireworks start.

At the start of March we saw Will Best, 38, and AJ Odudu, 36, welcome X Factor judges Sharon Osbourne, 71, and Louis Walsh, 71, into the house, alongside Dragons' Den contestant Levi Roots, 65, Love Island winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, 29, This Morning host Fern Britton, 66, Real Housewife of Cheshire star Lauren Simon, 48, Strictly dancer Nikita Kuzmin, 26, Heartstopper actor Bradley Riches, 24, Ibiza Weekender rep David Potts, 30, social media starlet Zeze Millz, 34, Broadway actress Marisha Wallace, 38, and Kate Middleton's uncle Gary Goldsmith, 58, who recently opened up to the media about the Royal Family's depiction in The Crown.

How much do the CBB contestants get paid? Here is everything you need to know.

The Celebrity Big Brother cast
The Celebrity Big Brother cast. Picture: ITV

How much do Celebrity Big Brother contestants get paid?

Each housemate on Celebrity Big Brother is paid a different amount, however we do know that music industry legend Sharon Osbourne is said to be paid a whopping £500,000 to appear on Celebrity Big Brother.

The X Factor favourite will only be appearing on the show as a 'lodger' after failing to broker a deal to stay in the house for longer than 5 days. This means she will receive an incredible £100,000 per day she is on the show! How do we sign up?!

Sharon Osbourne will be reunited with Louis Walsh in CBB
Sharon Osbourne is receiving a staggering amount to appear on CBB. Picture: Getty

Former TV judge Louis Walsh, is also said to be charging CBB bosses £500,000 for his entire time on the show.

This is considerably less than how much his ex-colleague Sharon Osbourne is demanding, but still a staggering amount!

Louis Walsh is a rumoured Celebrity Big Brother housemate
Louis Walsh is appearing on Celebrity Big Brother . Picture: Getty

It is currently unknown how much the remaining housemates will be paid to take part in the show, however previous stars have requested mega amounts to sign on the dotted line.

Hollywood legend David Gest was said to have been paid £700,000 to be a housemate on CBB in 2017, while glamour model Katie Price, 45, cashed a cheque for £500,000 to appear on the series in 2015.

