David Potts age, net worth and Ibiza Weekender past revealed

5 March 2024, 20:30

David Potts entered the Celebrity Big Brother house
David Potts entered the Celebrity Big Brother house. Picture: Instagram/David Potts/ITV

By Hope Wilson

How old is David Potts, what is his net worth and when was he on Ibiza Weekender? Here is everything you need to know about Celebrity Big Brother housemate David Potts.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Celebrity Big Brother is back with a bang as some of the UK's favourite celebs including reality TV star David Potts, 30, enter the iconic house after a six year hiatus.

After finding fame on the ITV2 show Ibiza Weekender, David has gone on to appear on Kavos Weekender, Celebs Go Dating and Celebrity Ghost Trip, but will be hoping to find some new fans on Celebrity Big Brother.

Earlier this week we saw Will Best, 38, and AJ Odudu, 36, welcome David's housemates X Factor legends Sharon Osbourne, 71 and Louis Walsh, 71, Kate Middleton's uncle Gary Goldsmith, 58, This Morning presenter Fern Britton, 66, Reggae Reggae sauce founder Levi Roots, 65, and Love Island star Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, 29, to the 2024 season of the show.

How old is David Potts, what is his net worth, where is he from and what happened on Ibiza Weekender?

David Potts is a housemate on Celebrity Big Brother
David Potts is a housemate on Celebrity Big Brother. Picture: ITV

How old is David Potts?

David Potts is 30-years-old.

Prior to entering the Celebrity Big Brother house, David revealed why he was going on the show, stating: "I just feel like it’s the right time for me. I wanted to do something different, I love throwing myself into new things and I just think I’ll have a ball with it.

"I’m also a massive fan of the show so how could I possibly turn down the opportunity to be part of the first Celebrity Big Brother on ITV1!"

What is David Potts net worth?

David Potts net worth is reported to be between £1m and £5m.

He has carved out a successful media career appearing on Dinner Date, Celebrity Karaoke Club and Celebrity Coach Trip.

David Potts appeared on Ibiza Weekender
David Potts appeared on Ibiza Weekender. Picture: ITV

David Potts on Ibiza Weekender

David Potts began his career on Ibiza Weekender as the Head Rep of the Ryans Ibiza Apartments hotel. The series followed Brits as they embarked on a holiday to Ibiza, spending time in the clubs and at the hotel as they partied with the reps. The CBB housemate joined the show in 2016 and quickly became a fan favourite.

Ibiza Weekender continued to air until 2020 when it was eventually cancelled. It was then replaced by Kavos Weekender in 2023 which David went on to star in as well.

David's former Ibiza Weekender colleague Ellie Young was also a contestant on Big Brother in 2017, so she and the rest of the Weekender stars will be rooting for him.

Where is David Potts from?

David Potts is from Bolton.

Even though he spends part of the year in Kavos filming Kavos Weekender, it is believed that when he's not working, David lives in Bolton.

