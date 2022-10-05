Love Island's Ekin-Su and Davide announce travel series

Ekin-Su and Davide will be jetting off to Turkey and Italy in a new two-part series. Picture: Getty/ITV

By Alice Dear

Love Island winners Ekin-Su and Davide will be jetting off to Turkey and Italy in a two-part reality series.

Ekin-Su and Davide, who won this year's Love Island, have announced their own travel reality series with ITV2 named Ekin-Su and Davide: Homecoming.

The couple, who won the hit dating show on a landslide, are filming a two-part series where they will visit each other's home countries.

While Ekin-Su will be taking Davide to Turkey, the 'Italian Snack' will be taking his 'Turkish Delight' to Italy.

The couple will be facing potentially the ultimate relationship test as they meet each other's friends and extended family.

Ekin-Su and Davide smile in the first official shot from their new TV series 'Ekin-Su and Davide: Homecoming'. Picture: ITV

Davide will be taking Ekin-Su to his hometown of Frosinone before the couple travel to the romantic Verona.

While it Turkey, Ekin-Su will take Davide to her home village of Odemis as well as the capital Istanbul.

The pair's trip will also include an eight-hour road trip in a campervan.

Ekin-Su and Davide Sanclimenti look ecstatic as they return back to the UK after winning Love Island earlier this year. Picture: Alamy

Mike Spencer, Creative Director at Lifted Entertainment, said on the new series: "We are thrilled to be working with Davide and Ekin-Su on this really exciting new ITV2 show.

"Ekin-Su and Davide both stole the nation's hearts on this series of Love Island so we are excited for viewers to see what they have been up to since winning the show."

Paul Mortimer, Director of Reality Commissioning and Controller at ITV2 added: "We can’t wait to bring this fantastic series to ITV2. We can look forward to more romance, laughter, fun and everything in between from the couple as they embark on two epic adventures in Turkey and Italy together."

