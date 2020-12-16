Love Island host Laura Whitmore announces she's expecting a baby with Iain Stirling

Laura and Iain are expecting a baby. Picture: Instagram

Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling have announced that they're expecting a baby next year.

Love Island host Laura Whitmore has announced that she is expecting a baby with rumoured-husband Iain Stirling.

Taking to Instagram to share the wonderful news, the presenter, 35, wrote: "So I’ve always tried to be protective over the personal side of my life.

Read more: Love Island’s Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling 'secretly marry in Dublin'

"A lot of things are just for me and my loved ones and we’ve chosen not to share publicly. However I want to now share good news as it’s our news to share - and I’m gonna be honest it’s starting to look like my lock down beer belly is out of control. Iain and I are expecting a baby early 2021.

"It’s been hard to keep such happy news quiet. Especially the times when I’ve had to run out of live radio to get sick in a bin or my penchant for a bowl of mashed potato in the morning. I wasn’t hungover like everyone thought. In fact I was completely sober filming the entire series of Celeb Juice, which is quite the accolade!

"We’d appreciate our privacy respected but just wanted to spread some love and a reminder of the beauty of life ❤️".

The happy news comes after it was reported that the pair had got secretly married in Dublin last month.

According to a report by The Sun, they had 25 guests, in line with Ireland's Covid rules, and Laura's brother Adam and Iain's sister Kirsten acted as witnesses.

An insider said: “Iain and Laura are so in love, they really wanted to get married as soon as possible.

“Despite circumstances not being being ideal, it was such a romantic day.”

The couple got together in 2016 after meeting at an ITV party, and they moved in together a year later.

Laura previously said of their getting together: “When we first met he didn't even hit on me, he was too nervous to hit on me!

“I think he was intimidated by me. I remember Iain was too scared to ask me out so in the end I had to ask him out.

“He used to send me random messages, DM me and ask me about my dog. It took nine months but we got there! I was like 'let's just go for a drink'. I think I had to make the moves on him.”