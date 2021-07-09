Who is Love Island’s Teddy Soares? Age, job and Instagram revealed…

9 July 2021, 07:52 | Updated: 9 July 2021, 08:12

Teddy Soares is a new Love Island bombshell
Teddy Soares is a new Love Island bombshell. Picture: Instagram

Who is new Love Island boy Teddy Soares and how old is he?

Love Island is definitely heating up, with more dumpings and recouplings than we’ve ever seen before.

And now another bombshell has entered the villa, with new boy Teddy Soares saying he’s not afraid to ‘step on toes’ in order to find love.

But who is Teddy Soares and how old is he? Here’s what we know…

Teddy Soares is the latest Love Island bombshell
Teddy Soares is the latest Love Island bombshell. Picture: ITV

How old is Teddy Soares?

Teddy is 26-years-old and from Manchester.

When describing himself, he said: "I’m cuddly, caring and all my friends, when they have an issue, they call me and confide in me.

"I’m always that person to lean on. I think I’m going to add that element with the boys."

The Islander is ready to settle down with someone special, as he added: “I think I’m ready for love now.

“Law of attraction is probably what I believe in, so being in the villa is part of that thought process.

“I’m not getting any younger. I’ve always been the type of guy to be in long relationships. Never broken three years though.

“If I do find someone in the villa, I’m going to take it seriously.”

What is Teddy Soares’ job?

Teddy is a senior financial consultant at a firm in Manchester.

According to his Linkedin, this means he ‘arranges straight forward funding solutions for Professional and Corporate businesses across the UK’.

Despite being professional at work, Teddy is ready to cause some chaos in he villa.

He said: “From a girls’ standpoint, they’re going to have to get used to me stirring a few pots and causing a bit of a ruckus.

“I do think hopefully, me walking into the villa, the girls will have something to look at.”

How to find Teddy Soares on Instagram…

You can follow Teddy on Instagram @teddy_soares, where you’ll find plenty of selfies and topless shots.

