Love Island hit by security breach after YouTube intruder breaks into villa

There has been an intruder in the Love Island villa. Picture: ITV

Who broke into Love Island and what happened? Here's what we know about the villa intruder...

Love Island was rocked by a security breach for the first time ever this week as a YouTuber star broke into the villa.

An investigation has now been launched into the incident to find out how he managed to make it through ITV guards.

A Love Island spokesman said: “Last night a security breach was identified and an intruder was removed from the villa with immediate effect.

The Love Island villa was broken into. Picture: ITV

"The safety of both our islanders and our production crew remains our primary concern.

“As part of our stringent Covid safety measures, the villa area that was trespassed has been fully deep cleaned before being made accessible again to the islanders and crew.”

Who broke into the Love Island villa?

YouTube star Omer Majid live-streamed himself breaking into the garden of the ITV2 set on July 6.

The vlogger has over 11,000 followers on YouTube and regularly posts videos of himself doing pranks.

For his most recent video, Omer revealed he jetted out to Majorca to get into the villa on a mission to make it inside the villa.

Omer Majid filmed himself breaking into the Love Island villa. Picture: Instagram

He told the Daily Star: "I planned it for a while. I literally flew here just to do that from the UK.

"I found the area vicinity through internet searches.

“Then I drove around for about five hours the day before scouting the location trying to find an entry."

He added: “It was really secure to be honest. They had people patrolling all the time and watch towers. But then I found a possible way in via the trees and hills."

In a video captured from the grounds, a voice can be heard saying ‘you’re trespassing’ at which point the prankster is escorted off the premises.

According to reports, police were not called and Omer was searched and then released by the guards.

This is the first time an intruder has managed to make it that close as the villa is guarded by a team of security guards.

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After