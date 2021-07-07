Love Island star Lucinda Strafford dated a professional footballer before entering the villa

Love Island bombshell Lucinda Strafford joined the villa after breaking up with Aaron Connolly.

Lucinda Strafford is the latest contestant to join the Love Island line up and she’s already causing a splash in the villa.

But while she’s hoping to find The One in the villa, she reportedly just got out of a relationship with a professional football player.

According to The Sun, Lucinda dated Brighton & Hove Albion winger Aaron Connolly, but the pair split earlier this year.

Apparently, the couple were living together, but things turned sour when Aaron is said to have cheated on his girlfriend. However, Aaron, 21, has never spoken out on the rumours.

A source told the publication Aaron and Lucinda were together for two years before they went their separate ways.

In recent weeks, Lucinda, 21, is said to have been getting close again with her ex again before going on the show, and he was ‘furious’ when she told him.

Meanwhile, the latest Islander decided to sign up for the show after she was made redundant from her job as an air stewardess at British Airways.

She also has her own clothing brand called The Luxe Range boutique, which she models a lot on her Instagram page.

Lucinda currently lives in Brighton with her mum and one of her brothers.

Before going into the villa, Lucinda revealed she had her sights set on Brad and possibly Liam.

She said: "I really fancy Brad. And then possibly Liam. But obviously I’m open to getting to know any of the other boys. I feel like Brad probably doesn’t like people as much as he’s letting on."

Lucinda sees herself as a "relationship kind of girl", but adds "the time is right and I want to have some fun".