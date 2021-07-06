What did Hugo say to Sharon on Love Island? Reason behind fallout revealed

6 July 2021, 16:52 | Updated: 6 July 2021, 16:53

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Love Island teased a huge showdown between Sharon and Hugo on tonight's show, but what did he say to upset her so much?

Tonight's Love Island looks to be an emotional one as in a preview, shared at the end of last night's episode, shows Hugo breaking down in tears.

The first look footage which was revealed last night teased a fallout between Sharon and Hugo, leading many to question what the cricketer could have said to upset her.

Well, wonder no more Love Island fans, as all has been revealed.

Here's what you need to know as Iain Stirling teases "careless words" which "cause chaos".

Hugo gets upset in tonight's episode when the girls take offence over some of his comments about 'fake' girls
Hugo gets upset in tonight's episode when the girls take offence over some of his comments about 'fake' girls. Picture: ITV

What did Hugo say to Sharon on Love Island?

In tonight's episode, all will be revealed regarding Hugo and Sharon's fallout, and the 'careless words' which 'caused chaos'.

While many fans thought that Hugo had said something directly to Sharon to upset her, information from tonight's episode reveals the truth.

The drama begins when the Love Islanders are told to gather around the fire to play a game, hosted by Chloe and Hugo, which reveals how well the couples know each other.

One round is based on the contestant's biggest turn-offs, to which Hugo reveals that his turn off it girls who are 'fake'.

He says to the other Islanders: "Fake, yeah. Personality and looks.”

Hugo tells Sharon he feels like he has 'let her down' and wants to 'make it up to her'
Hugo tells Sharon he feels like he has 'let her down' and wants to 'make it up to her'. Picture: ITV

Already in the bad books with the girls for this comment, Hugo only goes on to make things worse when he describes his 'perfect type' as a "leggy blonde, not fake".

This is when Faye chimes in, saying: "That word keeps getting thrown around, doesn't it?"

Later in the evening, having become aware his comments upset a number of the female contestants, Hugo says that he "didn't mean anything malicious".

Speaking on the matter, Sharon says: "I think I was just annoyed as a mate, I respect him enough to say to him, what you’re saying is upsetting me."

Hugo later says that he "didn't mean to upset anyone" and that this was the "last thing" he wanted.

In a heart-to-heart, Hugo tells Sharon he wants to make it up to her and says that he feels like he has "let her down".

While Sharon appears forgiving, Faye can be heard saying she doesn't care that he is upset.

Love Island is on tonight on ITV2 at 9pm.

