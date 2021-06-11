Who is with Tom Jones on Celebrity Gogglebox?

11 June 2021, 15:32 | Updated: 11 June 2021, 15:51

Tom Jones is on Celebrity Gogglebox with Anne-Marie
Tom Jones is on Celebrity Gogglebox with Anne-Marie. Picture: Channel 4

Who is Tom Jones' partner on Gogglebox? Everything you need to know about Anne Marie...

Celebrity Gogglebox is finally back on our screens, with the likes of Laura Whitmore and Babatunde Aleshe returning to watch the week’s best TV.

But series three has also got some new faces, with Sir Tom Jones taking to the sofa for the first time.

And fans of the show were delighted to see him, with one writing: “Sir Tom Jones is on this series of Celebrity Gogglebox, amazing!”

Tom Jones and Anne-Marie are on Celebrity Gogglebox
Tom Jones and Anne-Marie are on Celebrity Gogglebox. Picture: Channel 4

“I’ve just turned on celeb gogglebox from last night to see SIR TOM JONES ?! the true prince of wales,” said another.

A third wrote: “I’m so glad Tom Jones is on Gogglebox #CelebrityGogglebox,” while a fourth added: “Omg Sir Tom Jones is doing Celebrity Gogglebox!! ”

But who is appearing alongside Tom on Gogglebox? Here’s what we know…

Who is with Tom Jones on Celebrity Gogglebox?

The 80-year-old singer is appearing on Celebrity Gogglebox alongside singer Anne-Marie.

The pair have become friends through The Voice, with Anne-Marie replacing Meghan Trainor as a coach earlier this year.

30-year-old Anne-Marie was born in Somerset and was raised in Essex.

She appeared in the West End production of Les Miserables when she was just six-years-old and then starred in Whistle Down The Wind aged 12.

The star then debuted her single, Karate, in 2015 and had her biggest hit with Rockabye with Clean Bandit and Sean Paul which reached number 1.

The single then spent a total of nine weeks at number 1 and was the Christmas Number 1.

Back on Gogglebox, Tom Jones left fans in hysterics when he confessed he still owns a flip phone.

Showing Anne-Marie the device, he said: "I’ve got a, it’s a flip phone!”

He added: "You know, you can do a lot of things, you can text me but I don’t text because I’m dyslexic and I don’t spell well, I read, no problem."

"But I’m no good at spelling. I’ll have to read it and you write it."

