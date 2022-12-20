Mamma Mia! director gives exciting new update on third film

20 December 2022, 12:37 | Updated: 20 December 2022, 12:41

Mamma Mia! could be back for a third film
Mamma Mia! could be back for a third film. Picture: Alamy

The Mamma Mia! director has teased a third film and said it was 'always meant to be a trilogy'.

It’s time to get out your flares and knee-high boots because Mamma Mia! could be back for a third time.

The original film was released all the way back in 2008, before the sequel followed 10 years later in 2018.

Now the writer and director of Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, Ol Parker has issued an exciting update about a possible third instalment.

Back in 2020, Judy Craymer, the producer behind the first two Mamma Mia! films, revealed she had planned to think about the third movie during lockdown.

Mamma Mia! could be made into a trilogy
Mamma Mia! could be made into a trilogy. Picture: Alamy

But she admitted she found it hard to focus while the world was going through such a tough time.

"I was meant to have been getting on with that, in my head, during these months. But then I got hit with Covid fog,’ Judy told the Daily Mail.

She added: "I think one day there will be another film, because there’s meant to be a trilogy, you see. I know Universal would like me to do it."

Now, two years later Oli has teased that things could be moving forward.

He told ScreenRant: "Judy Craymer, the genius producer behind the musical and the first two films, always plans for it to be a trilogy.

The last Mamma Mia! film was released in 2018
The last Mamma Mia! film was released in 2018. Picture: Alamy

"That's all I can say. The first one made an enormous amount of money, and I think we made a fair amount too. I know that there is a hunger for a third, and I know that she has a plan. Wouldn't it be lovely?"

The 2018 sequel takes us back in time to a young Donna travelling around Europe, before she goes on to settle on the island.

It’s later revealed to the audience that Meryl Streep's character has passed away and leaves the hotel in the hands of Sophie, Sky and their newborn baby.

Read more

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

An eagle-eyed viewer noticed the movie mistake after years of it going unnoticed.

The Grinch movie fans spot glaring blunder in iconic scene

Here's where you can watch all the Harry Potter films this Christmas

Where can I watch all the Harry Potter films this Christmas 2022?

Meet the Masked Singer UK season 4 characters and judges.

Masked Singer 2023: Full line-up of characters revealed

Mica and Marcus are leaving Gogglebox after five years

Gogglebox favourites Mica and Marcus quit show after five years

Gogglebox

There is an alternate ending to Titanic that fans have just discovered

Titanic fans have just discovered ‘hilarious’ alternate ending

Trending on Heart

Victoria Beckham said her husband was left questioning whether he was "cool".

David Beckham left 'heartbroken' by daughter Harper's school run request

Celebrities

Jeremy's letter to Santa Claus will leave you howling with laughter

Kid complains about Christmas presents in hilarious letter to Santa Claus

Christmas

Don't worry, the Monopoly hack is in the official rulebook.

Sneaky Monopoly player reveals 'hidden' rule that could change the whole game

Lifestyle

Lots of high street supermarkets and shops will shut on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year's Day this year

Full list of supermarkets and shops shutting for three days this Christmas

Christmas

Stacey Solomon left fans divided after revealing her "favourite child".

Stacey Solomon reveals Zachary is her favourite child and says every parent has one

Celebrities

Hal Vaughan booked multiple flights so his flight attendant daughter Pierce Vaughan could spend Christmas with her family

Dad books 6 flights to spend Christmas with flight attendant daughter

Christmas

Jeff Brazier and Kate Dwyer separated earlier this year.

Jeff Brazier announces split from wife Kate after nine years together

Exes Christine and Paddy will spend Christmas Day with their three children.

Christine McGuinness spending Christmas with ex Paddy as she 'puts kids first'

Amanda Holden in tears as Britain's Got Talent magician reunites her with woman who saved her life

Amanda Holden in tears as Britain's Got Talent magician reunites her with woman who saved her life

Celebrities

Here's whats on your TV screens this Boxing Day 2022

Boxing Day TV guide 2022: All the TV shows and films airing after Christmas

Martin Lewis has revealed where to buy your Christmas dinner

Martin Lewis reveals cheapest supermarket to buy Christmas dinner

Christmas

Stacey Solomon has revealed how to make Christmas crackers from scratch

Stacey Solomon shares £2.50 Christmas cracker hack using loo rolls

Celebrities

Fatboy could be returning to EastEnders

EastEnders fans spot clue Fatboy is coming back from the dead

Holly Willoughby has shown off her ski chalet

Inside Holly Willoughby's family ski holiday in £1k a night luxury chalet

Celebrities

A dog has reunited with its family after seven years

Dog reunited with owners seven years after running away

Lifestyle