Mamma Mia! director gives exciting new update on third film

Mamma Mia! could be back for a third film. Picture: Alamy

The Mamma Mia! director has teased a third film and said it was 'always meant to be a trilogy'.

It’s time to get out your flares and knee-high boots because Mamma Mia! could be back for a third time.

The original film was released all the way back in 2008, before the sequel followed 10 years later in 2018.

Now the writer and director of Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, Ol Parker has issued an exciting update about a possible third instalment.

Back in 2020, Judy Craymer, the producer behind the first two Mamma Mia! films, revealed she had planned to think about the third movie during lockdown.

Mamma Mia! could be made into a trilogy. Picture: Alamy

But she admitted she found it hard to focus while the world was going through such a tough time.

"I was meant to have been getting on with that, in my head, during these months. But then I got hit with Covid fog,’ Judy told the Daily Mail.

She added: "I think one day there will be another film, because there’s meant to be a trilogy, you see. I know Universal would like me to do it."

Now, two years later Oli has teased that things could be moving forward.

He told ScreenRant: "Judy Craymer, the genius producer behind the musical and the first two films, always plans for it to be a trilogy.

The last Mamma Mia! film was released in 2018. Picture: Alamy

"That's all I can say. The first one made an enormous amount of money, and I think we made a fair amount too. I know that there is a hunger for a third, and I know that she has a plan. Wouldn't it be lovely?"

The 2018 sequel takes us back in time to a young Donna travelling around Europe, before she goes on to settle on the island.

It’s later revealed to the audience that Meryl Streep's character has passed away and leaves the hotel in the hands of Sophie, Sky and their newborn baby.

