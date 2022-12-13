New reality show searching for next stars of Mamma Mia! the musical

13 December 2022, 11:20 | Updated: 13 December 2022, 11:33

Mamma Mia! I have A Dream will be out on ITV next year
Mamma Mia! I have A Dream will be out on ITV next year. Picture: Alamy/Getty Images

ITV will be making a new musical reality show to find two stars for Mamma Mia! in the West End - here's how you can apply.

ITV is launching a brand new musical theatre competition which will see contestants battle it out to be cast in the West End production of Mamma Mia! the musical.

The talent show - called Mamma Mia! I have A Dream - will search for two performers to star as Sophie and Sky, who are played by Amanda Seyfried and Dominic Cooper in the original films.

Lucky contestants will sing, dance and act for a panel of celebrity experts in both music and theatre, with the added element of viewer votes.

The eight-episode series will be filmed on a Greek island where the original story is set and will kick off in 2023.

Scene from original Mamma Mia! film
Scene from original Mamma Mia! film. Picture: Alamy

You can expect the stars to sing everything from Dancing Queen to SOS, before things will draw to a close with a live finale from London's West End.

The series is being produced by Thames, who are the makers of Britain's Got Talent and I Can See Your Voice.

Creator and global producer of Mamma Mia!, Judy Craymer will co-executive produce the show and said: “Mamma Mia! has always been a show that has encouraged young actors and given opportunities to those making their stage debuts.

"Just as our current Sophie and Sky in London (Meg Hateley and Miles Henderson) are making their West End debuts, so it feels the perfect fit for a TV show that will seek out new talent for musical theatre.

Mamma Mia! will be heading back to the West End
Mamma Mia! will be heading back to the West End. Picture: Alamy

“In the lead-up to the celebrations for the stage musical's 25th birthday in 2024, we're really looking forward to working with Thames and ITV on this show and involving our well-loved musical as much as possible in the programme.”

Amelia Brown, Managing Director of Thames, added: “The excitement we have for making this show is like no other - it's a dream come true for so many of us at Thames.

“Merging the global brand of Mamma Mia! and all the talent at Littlestar with the power behind the talent show juggernauts such as Britain's Got Talent will mean it's a show that can't be missed.”

How to apply for Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream

You can still apply to take part in the show on the ITV website HERE.

All applicants must be over 18-years-old and have the right to live and work in the UK.

The closing date for applications is Sunday 5th March 2023 and filming is due to take place between March and June 2023.

