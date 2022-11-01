Big Brother 2023 start date confirmed as new ITV series is delayed

When is Big Brother 2023 starting? Find out all the details on the new ITV2 series…

After months of rumours, it’s now been revealed when Big Brother will finally be back on our screens.

The newly revamped show - which originally aired on Channel 4 over 20 years ago - was expected to drop in spring of 2023.

However, a source has confirmed there have been delays and it won’t return until the autumn next year.

A source told the Mirror that due to an influx of "big reality TV programming " around the same time of year, bosses have decided to push it back.

Big Brother is set to return to our screens next year. Picture: ITV

With two series of Love Island and I'm A Celebrity... All Stars set to air on the channel in 2023, bosses have made the decision to move it to a "more prominent slot" in autumn.

“We have taken the decision to move the transmission of Big Brother to a more prominent slot in the Autumn,” the source said.

Another insider told The Sun: “Big Brother was originally touted to be back early next year but now it’s going to be on far later.

“Fans can expect it to air in the Autumn as ITV have such a packed schedule. As well as two series of Love Island, they also have the I’m A Celebrity All Stars special in South Africa to go out.

Davina McCall has confirmed she won't be back on Big Brother. Picture: Alamy

“And that’s not forgetting their other major flagship shows like The Masked Dancer and The Masked Singer. ITV wants to make sure Big Brother gets the fanfare it deserves and the space it needs in the scheduling to flourish.

“It will be given a prominent spot in Autumn and will air on both ITV2 and ITVX to give it a bigger launch platform.”

Big Brother first launched in 2000 and ran for 10 years on Channel 4 with Davina McCall as the host.

It was then relaunched on Channel 5 in 2011, with previous winner Brian Dowling as the presenter, before Emma Willis finished the series.

After a drop in ratings, Channel 5 axed the series in 2018 before ITV2 bought the rights to it earlier this year.

With Davina and Emma confirming they won't be returning, there’s been plenty of speculation over who could be the new face of the show, with Rylan Clark being a popular choice, as well as Alison Hammond.