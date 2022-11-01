Big Brother 2023 start date confirmed as new ITV series is delayed

1 November 2022, 11:06

When is Big Brother 2023 starting? Find out all the details on the new ITV2 series…

After months of rumours, it’s now been revealed when Big Brother will finally be back on our screens.

The newly revamped show - which originally aired on Channel 4 over 20 years ago - was expected to drop in spring of 2023.

However, a source has confirmed there have been delays and it won’t return until the autumn next year.

A source told the Mirror that due to an influx of "big reality TV programming " around the same time of year, bosses have decided to push it back.

Big Brother is set to return to our screens next year
Big Brother is set to return to our screens next year. Picture: ITV

With two series of Love Island and I'm A Celebrity... All Stars set to air on the channel in 2023, bosses have made the decision to move it to a "more prominent slot" in autumn.

“We have taken the decision to move the transmission of Big Brother to a more prominent slot in the Autumn,” the source said.

Another insider told The Sun: “Big Brother was originally touted to be back early next year but now it’s going to be on far later.

“Fans can expect it to air in the Autumn as ITV have such a packed schedule. As well as two series of Love Island, they also have the I’m A Celebrity All Stars special in South Africa to go out.

Davina McCall has confirmed she won't be back on Big Brother
Davina McCall has confirmed she won't be back on Big Brother. Picture: Alamy

“And that’s not forgetting their other major flagship shows like The Masked Dancer and The Masked Singer. ITV wants to make sure Big Brother gets the fanfare it deserves and the space it needs in the scheduling to flourish.

“It will be given a prominent spot in Autumn and will air on both ITV2 and ITVX to give it a bigger launch platform.”

Big Brother first launched in 2000 and ran for 10 years on Channel 4 with Davina McCall as the host.

It was then relaunched on Channel 5 in 2011, with previous winner Brian Dowling as the presenter, before Emma Willis finished the series.

After a drop in ratings, Channel 5 axed the series in 2018 before ITV2 bought the rights to it earlier this year.

With Davina and Emma confirming they won't be returning, there’s been plenty of speculation over who could be the new face of the show, with Rylan Clark being a popular choice, as well as Alison Hammond.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Alison Hammond has opened up about her new boyfriend

This Morning's Alison Hammond opens up about ‘lovely’ secret boyfriend

Celebrities

Matt Hancock has joined the I'm A Celeb line up

Former health secretary Matt Hancock joins I’m A Celebrity line up

I'm A Celebrity 2022

Holly Willoughby is wearing a black and red floral dress from Rixo

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her black and red floral dress

Celebrities

Here's how much the I'm A Celeb stars are worth

I’m A Celebrity stars' huge net worths revealed including Boy George and Mike Tindall

I'm A Celebrity 2022

Who will be shot in Emmerdale?

Emmerdale fans 'work out' Chas Dingle is shot in showdown

Trending on Heart

Mariah Carey earns £2million a year just from her Christmas song

Mariah Carey has earned £65 million from 'All I Want For Christmas Is You'

Celebrities

The full I'm A Celebrity cast has been revealed

First look at I’m A Celebrity 2022 official photos as line-up is confirmed

I'm A Celebrity 2022

A man has confused a restaurant after walking out

Restaurant owner baffled after angry customer set timer and walked out

Lifestyle

You can now have your dogs and cats meet Father Christmas

You can now take your dog or cat to meet Santa Claus – full list of venues

Lifestyle

Boy George is the biggest I'm A Celeb earner

I’m A Celebrity’s Boy George becomes highest-paid camp mate with £500,000 fee

I'm A Celebrity 2022

Mel B is reportedly engaged

Inside Mel B's relationship with fiancé Rory McPhee

Celebrities

A Tik Tok star has hit back at adults who don't ask permission to hug children.

Mum says grandparents should ask for consent before hugging grandkids

Parenting

Tom Daley is married to Dustin Lance Black

Who is Tom Daley's husband Dustin Lance Black and how many children do they have?

Celebrities

Drivers are being caught out by "less common laws" like this.

You could be fined £1,000 for parking the wrong way round

Lifestyle

Elizabeth Soffe suffered life-threatening burns to her body as a baby

Viewers in tears after brave cot fire survivor wins Pride of Britain Award

Call The Midwife fans have been loving the latest update on the official social media account.

Call The Midwife praised for hiring youth group as extras in new series

Maura Higgins has opened up about getting toxic shock syndrome

Maura Higgins ‘nearly died’ after tampon got stuck inside her for three months

Celebrities

Olly Murs pranked Heart listeners

Olly Murs goes undercover to surprise Heart listeners with hilarious prank

I'm A Celebrity line up has been revealed

Full I’m A Celebrity 2022 line up revealed including Boy George, Charlene White and Mike Tindall

I'm A Celebrity 2022