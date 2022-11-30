Love Island Australia season 4 cast: Who has left so far and which couples are still together?

30 November 2022, 09:30

Here's who has left Love Island Australia 2022 so far
Here's who has left Love Island Australia 2022 so far

Where are the Love Island season 4 couples now? Here's what we know about the new series...

**Warning Love Island Australia season 4 spoilers below**

Love Island Australia is back with a brand new series and we couldn’t be more excited.

While things have only just kicked off on ITV2, the show actually debuted Down Under at the start of the month.

This means plenty of drama has already happened and a fair few Islanders have already been dumped.

Here’s what we know…

Phoebe H and Jason are coupled up on Love Island Australia
Phoebe H and Jason are coupled up on Love Island Australia

Who has left Love Island Australia 2022?

Andre

Andre was the first Islander to be dumped from the villa and was left single at the first recoupling.

Stella decided to go with her heart and chose Jordan after saying there wasn't a spark with Andre.

Conor and Holly

Conor and Holly were the second and third Islanders to be booted with the boys and girls both having to choose someone to go.

Andre was the first person to have been dumped from Love Island Australia
Andre was the first person to have been dumped from Love Island Australia

Holly and Conor

Sophie Monk revealed the Superfans voted for the couple they would most like to see become girlfriend and boyfriend.

Conor and Holly and Maddy and Tak had the least amount of votes, and Stella, Jordan, Claudia and Austen had to choose one male and one female to leave the Villa immediately.

Layla

Layla was sent home during Episode 13 when newcomers Phoebe H and Vakoo ﻿had to choose who to couple up with.

Phoebe H chose Jordan, while Vakoo coupled up Callum which meant Stella and Layla were left single.

New bombshell Ben took both Stella and Layla on two five-minutes dates and had to pick one to couple up with, before choosing Stella.

Vakoo has left Love Island Australia season 4
Vakoo has left Love Island Australia season 4

Ben

Ben and Stella received the shocking text saying one of them would be going home, but they had to decide who between themselves, with Ben picking himself.

Vakoo

During episode 16 Vakoo left the villa after Stella got a text informing the Islanders the boys had to choose who was leaving.

Callum switched from Vakoo to Maddy after deciding there was no spark between the pair.

Tak then went on to pick Stella, leaving Vakoo single and dumped from the Villa.

Jason

Jason came into the Villa with some ‘unfinished business’ with his ex-girlfriend Claudia.

But he quickly realised she had moved on and in Episode 19 he said he was leaving.

Jess and Al are coupled up on Love Island Australia
Jess and Al are coupled up on Love Island Australia

Love Island Australia season 4 couples

  • Stella and Tak
  • Phoebe H and Jordan
  • Callum and Maddy
  • Jess and Al
  • Claudia and Austen
  • Phoebe and Mitchell

