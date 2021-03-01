Who is the Love Island Australia voiceover?

Love Island Australia is narrated by Eoghan McDermott. Picture: Instagram

Who narrates Love Island Australia? Everything you need to know about Eoghan McDermott...

After the UK version was cancelled last year, we’re so excited Love Island Australia is back.

The show was originally filmed back in 2019, but is airing on ITV2 this March.

So, as we get stuck into all the drama from Down Under, let’s get to know the Love Island voiceover a little better…

Who narrates Love Island Australia?

Love Island Australia is narrated by Irish television and radio presenter Eoghan McDermott.

Eoghan McDermott is a TV and radio presenter. Picture: Instagram

The star was born in Limerick, Ireland, in April 1983 but he grew up in Dublin with his father, who is actually author Kevin McDermott.

Eoghan is also good friends with our very own Love Island host Laura Whitmore after the pair met while competing in MTV UK's Pick Me MTV competition in 2008.

The 37-year-old has also appeared on many other TV shows, previously presented The Voice of Ireland on Irish broadcaster RTE.

He also started his acting career by starring in TG4 youth drama Seacht and hosting POP4, a weekly chart music show with live bands.

Eoghan then went on to present shows such as Frenemies, Immeal Geall, and The Movie Show.

A man of many talents, he is also a professional dancer and choreographer, having trained at the Broadway Dance Centre.

The Love Island narrator has since danced with stars such as Rihanna, Pussycat Dolls and Chris Brown.

As a very active social media user, Eoghan often shares photos with his girlfriend Aoife Melia and the couple have been dating since 2017.

They used to date at University but split after they graduated, before rekindling their romance and moving into a house together.

Eoghan said: "She's beautiful and has brains to boot. It's been really lovely living together.

"It's been very uneventful, but in the best possible way in that it's been smooth sailing."