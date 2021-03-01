Love Island Australia host: Who is Sophie Monk and how old is she?

Sophie Monk is presenting Love Island Australia again. Picture: Instagram/ITV2

What is Sophie Mink's age and does the Love Island Australia host have a boyfriend?

Love Island Australia is finally back on our screens after the success of series one over the summer.

And this time, the villa was moved to the beautiful island of Fiji, promising more drama than ever before.

But while the show has a brand new home, presenter Sophie Monk returned to deliver all the Love Island Australia bombshells.

So, who is Sophie Monk and what TV shows has she been on?

How old is Sophie Monk?

Sophie Monk was born on 14 December 1979, making her 41-years-old.

The star was actually born in London, but her family moved to Australia when she was two.

She started out her career as a Marilyn Monroe impersonator for a Warner Brothers tourist attraction.

Sophie then appeared on the Australian version of Popstars in 2000, where she was put into a girl group called Bardot.

After winning the show, their debut single and album both went in at number one.

When the group split up in 2002, Sophie moved to LA to focus on her acting career.

She has appeared in films, such as Date Movie, Click, The Hills Run Red and Spring Breakdown.

Sophie Monk has presented two series' of Love Island Australia. Picture: ITV

What else has Sophie Monk been on?

Sophie won The Celebrity Apprentice in 2015 and joined the judging panel for Australia’s Got Talent alongside Kelly Osbourne the following year.

In 2017, the star was on the search for love herself when appeared on the Celebrity version of the Bachelorette.

After picking Stu Laundy, the pair stayed together for a few months before splitting.

Sophie also made her return to music in 2020 when she took part in The Masked Singer Australia.

Does Sophie Monk have a boyfriend?

Sophie recently revealed that she is now engaged to her long term boyfriend Joshua Gross.

The Love Island host took to her Instagram to share the happy news, writing: "Told you I'd tell you guys first💍🙌 I'm engaged.

"I honestly can't thank you enough for all the love and support. I know I have the coolest people following me and you've always had my back and I feel so cared about. You're absolute bloody legends. I'm not very good at being mushy. I'm trying to say I absolutely adore you.😍"

She then spoke about Joshua and the special ring he'd given her.

"@joshuargross and I are so happy. Josh designed a very personal ring with my favourite Aussie designer @luke_rose_jewellery and I LOVE IT ❤️"

Joshua shared the same photo with the caption: "Luckiest guy in the world."