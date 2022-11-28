You can now buy tickets to see Pretty Woman The Musical in London's West End

The musical features direction and choreography by Jerry Mitchell. Picture: AKA

By Heart

One of Hollywood’s most beloved romantic stories of all time is now a dazzling new stage show.

Vivian and Edward are unlikely soulmates who overcome all odds to find each other, and themselves.

Experience the moments you love from the movie, and get to know these iconic characters in a new way, in this dazzlingly joyous theatrical take on a love story for the ages.

Tickets are currently selling until April 2023, to watch the musical at The Savoy Theatre.

'Big mistake – HUGE!'. Picture: PH

The musical is an adaptation of the film, meaning that fans of the original movie will be treated to some of the iconic lines and scenes.

The musical will feature direction and choreography from Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell, known for his work on Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde and Hairspray.

The original score has been created by Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance.

Brought to life by a powerhouse creative team representing the best of music, Hollywood and Broadway, Pretty Woman: The Musical is guaranteed to lift your spirits and light up your heart.

Tickets are available now: Buy here.

The iconic movie is now a musical, showing at the Savoy Theatre. Picture: AKA

If you're not familiar with Pretty Woman – where have you been? – it tells the story of millionaire Edward Lewis, played by Richard Gere, and sex worker Vivian Ward, Julia Roberts, after they meet in unexpected circumstances.

After spending a night with Edward, played by Richard Gere, Vivian accepts an offer to stay with him for the entire week.While at first a business deal, the pair's arrangement becomes increasingly difficult as they start to fall for one another.