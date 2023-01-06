Masked Singer fans 'work out' Knitting is Claire Richards after three major clues

By Naomi Bartram

After just one episode, The Masked Singer viewers are convinced Knitting is Claire Richards.

The Masked Singer might have only just kicked off, but fans already think they’ve uncovered the identity of Knitting.

The weird and wacky reality show is back with a fourth series this January, and this time it’s bigger than ever.

During the launch, football pundit Chris Kamara was unveiled as Ghost after signing up for his grandkids.

But viewers are more concerned about the identity of Knitting, who went up against Jellyfish in the first round.

Knitting on The Masked Singer 2023. Picture: ITV

While potential celebrities such as Cheryl, Helen Skelton and Stacey Solomon were suggested, many people think Claire Richards could be behind the mask for three main reasons.

The first clue was a Magpie, which could mean 'one for sorrow,' the name of a Step's song.

Secondly, the riddle read: “Knitting is way, it's crossing the sticks. Count all your stitches there should be 26."

Some eagle-eyed Steps fans were quick to notice the numbers 5,6,7,8, - the band's biggest single - add up to 26. The band has also been going for 26 years…

The Masked Singer fans think Claire Richards is Knitting. Picture: Alamy

And lastly, '2002' could be seen on the bottom of a shoe, this is the year that Claire and bandmate H left Steps to launch double act H & Claire.

One fan wrote on Twitter: “Knitting sounds a bit like Claire Richards from Steps and if you add 5,6,7,8 together you get 26 #maskedsinger.”

“Knitting is 100% Claire Richards #TheMaskedSinger #MaskedSinger,” said another, while a third added: “Knitting is Claire from steps . . Massively into crafting and the one magpie is one for sorrow ..a steps song also steps have been going 26 years #MaskedSinger.”

#knitting #maskedsinger The Magpie was One For Sorrow. Claire from Steps — Mitchell Stirling (@MitchellSt) January 1, 2023

Knitting is Claire from steps . . Massively into crafting and the one magpie is one for sorrow ..a steps song also steps have been going 26 years #MaskedSinger — Martin Sworn (@sworny66) January 1, 2023

A fourth added: “Knitting is Claire from Steps! I love and know her voice like the back of my hand!!! @_ClaireRichards.”

The new series kicked off on New Year's Day, with Joel Dommett back as host and judges Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora and Mo Gilligan all back on the panel.

Read more: