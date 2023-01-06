Masked Singer fans 'work out' Knitting is Claire Richards after three major clues

6 January 2023, 08:35

Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

After just one episode, The Masked Singer viewers are convinced Knitting is Claire Richards.

The Masked Singer might have only just kicked off, but fans already think they’ve uncovered the identity of Knitting.

The weird and wacky reality show is back with a fourth series this January, and this time it’s bigger than ever.

During the launch, football pundit Chris Kamara was unveiled as Ghost after signing up for his grandkids.

But viewers are more concerned about the identity of Knitting, who went up against Jellyfish in the first round.

Knitting on The Masked Singer 2023
Knitting on The Masked Singer 2023. Picture: ITV

While potential celebrities such as Cheryl, Helen Skelton and Stacey Solomon were suggested, many people think Claire Richards could be behind the mask for three main reasons.

The first clue was a Magpie, which could mean 'one for sorrow,' the name of a Step's song.

Secondly, the riddle read: “Knitting is way, it's crossing the sticks. Count all your stitches there should be 26."

Some eagle-eyed Steps fans were quick to notice the numbers 5,6,7,8, - the band's biggest single - add up to 26. The band has also been going for 26 years…

The Masked Singer fans think Claire Richards is Knitting
The Masked Singer fans think Claire Richards is Knitting. Picture: Alamy

And lastly, '2002' could be seen on the bottom of a shoe, this is the year that Claire and bandmate H left Steps to launch double act H & Claire.

One fan wrote on Twitter: “Knitting sounds a bit like Claire Richards from Steps and if you add 5,6,7,8 together you get 26 #maskedsinger.”

“Knitting is 100% Claire Richards #TheMaskedSinger #MaskedSinger,” said another, while a third added: “Knitting is Claire from steps . . Massively into crafting and the one magpie is one for sorrow ..a steps song also steps have been going 26 years #MaskedSinger.”

A fourth added: “Knitting is Claire from Steps! I love and know her voice like the back of my hand!!! @_ClaireRichards.”

The new series kicked off on New Year's Day, with Joel Dommett back as host and judges Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora and Mo Gilligan all back on the panel.

Read more:

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Rhino on The Masked Singer 2023

Who is Rhino on The Masked Singer? Celebrity identity clues and theories

Rubbish on The Masked Singer 2023

Who is Rubbish on The Masked Singer? Celebrity identity clues and theories

The Traitors is back with a brand new series

The Traitors' brand new series gets major format change

Fawn on The Masked Singer 2023

Who is Fawn on The Masked Singer? Celebrity identity clues and theories

EastEnders fans have predicted a huge twist with Ricky Jr

EastEnders fans convinced Ricky Jnr is not the dad of Lily's baby after spotting ‘cover up’

Trending on Heart

Who is Tom Bradby and what is his relationship with Prince Harry and Prince William?

Who is Tom Bradby and is he friends with Prince Harry and Prince William?

Celebrities

Couple welcome twins born in different years

Couple welcome twin girls born in different years

Parenting

A man accidentally left his wife on the side of the road

Husband forgets his wife after toilet break and drives off for 100 miles

Lifestyle

Franklyn was kicked out of his puppy school

Six-foot Newfoundland kicked out of puppy school for sitting on little dogs in his class

Lifestyle

Martin Lewis has revealed his money saving tip

Martin Lewis reveals simple 1p saving challenge which could save you £700

Lifestyle

Paddy Mcguinness has hit back at claims he had surgery

Paddy McGuinness hits back at surgery claims in hilarious video

Celebrities

The Met Office has predicted snow over the next few weeks

UK weather: Met Office predict exact date first snow of 2023 could hit Britain

Lifestyle

Veganuary products including food, beauty and restaurants

Veganuary 2023: The best and most exciting new vegan products launching this year

Lifestyle

Stacey Solomon has hinted her baby is due very soon

Stacey Solomon hints she's due to give birth very soon in baby update

Celebrities

Ryan Thomas shares pride as daughter makes acting debut in Waterloo Road

Ryan Thomas shares pride as daughter makes acting debut in Waterloo Road

Pigeon on The Masked Singer 2023

Who is Pigeon on The Masked Singer? Celebrity identity clues and theories

Here's who won The Apprentice 2022

Who won The Apprentice 2022?

Claude Littner has opened up about his bike accident

Why The Apprentice's Claude Littner will only appear in two episodes

The Holby City set has been used in EastEnders

EastEnders' fans spot abandoned Holby City set in Kat hostage scene

Jeremy Renner was hospitalised after being run over by his snow plough on Sunday

Marvel actor Jeremy Renner shares message from hospital bed after being run over by snow plough

Celebrities