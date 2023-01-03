Chris Kamara shares grandchildren's ‘magical’ reaction to The Masked Singer reveal

Football pundit Chris Kamara was unveiled as the ghost on The Masked Singer this weekend.

Chris Kamara has revealed the cute moment his grandchildren found out he was competing on The Masked Singer.

The football pundit put on an incredible performance as the Ghost alongside five other stars – Knitting, Jellyfish, Otter, Cat & Mouse and Phoenix.

But despite his efforts, Chris was the first star to leave and was unmasked during the launch episode.

Taking to Twitter, Chris shared a video which sees his too grandkids watching the show, as he wrote: “Magical moments”.

The two little ones can be seen chanting ‘Take it off, Take it off, Take it off’, before Chris’ grandson turned around and shouted: “Grandad! Grandad!”

“What do you think of that?,” Chris then asked, and his granddaughter replied: “It’s my grandad!”

Fans were quick to comment on the video, with one writing: “Fabulous response from the grandchildren!!”

“Brilliant, you are an absolute star and an inspiration to so many,” said another, while a third said: “I had tears steaming down my face and big massive smile when you were revealed! You did amazingly well and this wee video so cute.”

Chris Kamara was unmasked as the Ghost on The Masked Singer. Picture: ITV

A fourth added: “Love this. You were ace and the fact it’s brought so much joy to everyone just proves the kind of man you are.”

During the show, Chris gave several clues about his identity, saying he had two albums out, and has sung duets with Robbie Williams and Danny Jones.

Judges Mo Gilligan, Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora and Davina McCall were all shocked after having guessed Ghost’s as John Bishop and Iain Stirling.

The Masked Singer is back on ITV. Picture: ITV

After being unmasked, Chris told presenter Joel Dommett he signed up for his family.

He said: “I want to see the surprise on their faces when they see me unmasked on the show.

“Not even my wife knows so it’s going to be a surprise for the whole family.

“I’m not the best at keeping secrets so I’m not sure what will shock them most, taking part in the show or keeping it a secret.”

