Chris Kamara shares grandchildren's ‘magical’ reaction to The Masked Singer reveal

3 January 2023, 07:05 | Updated: 3 January 2023, 10:00

Football pundit Chris Kamara was unveiled as the ghost on The Masked Singer this weekend.

Chris Kamara has revealed the cute moment his grandchildren found out he was competing on The Masked Singer.

The football pundit put on an incredible performance as the Ghost alongside five other stars – Knitting, Jellyfish, Otter, Cat & Mouse and Phoenix.

But despite his efforts, Chris was the first star to leave and was unmasked during the launch episode.

Taking to Twitter, Chris shared a video which sees his too grandkids watching the show, as he wrote: “Magical moments”.

The two little ones can be seen chanting ‘Take it off, Take it off, Take it off’, before Chris’ grandson turned around and shouted: “Grandad! Grandad!”

“What do you think of that?,” Chris then asked, and his granddaughter replied: “It’s my grandad!”

Fans were quick to comment on the video, with one writing: “Fabulous response from the grandchildren!!”

“Brilliant, you are an absolute star and an inspiration to so many,” said another, while a third said: “I had tears steaming down my face and big massive smile when you were revealed! You did amazingly well and this wee video so cute.”

Chris Kamara was unmasked as the Ghost on The Masked Singer
Chris Kamara was unmasked as the Ghost on The Masked Singer. Picture: ITV

A fourth added: “Love this. You were ace and the fact it’s brought so much joy to everyone just proves the kind of man you are.”

During the show, Chris gave several clues about his identity, saying he had two albums out, and has sung duets with Robbie Williams and Danny Jones.

Judges Mo Gilligan, Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora and Davina McCall were all shocked after having guessed Ghost’s as John Bishop and Iain Stirling.

The Masked Singer is back on ITV
The Masked Singer is back on ITV. Picture: ITV

After being unmasked, Chris told presenter Joel Dommett he signed up for his family.

He said: “I want to see the surprise on their faces when they see me unmasked on the show.

“Not even my wife knows so it’s going to be a surprise for the whole family.

“I’m not the best at keeping secrets so I’m not sure what will shock them most, taking part in the show or keeping it a secret.”

Read more

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Piece of Cake on The Masked Singer

Who is Piece of Cake on The Masked Singer? Celebrity identity clues and theories

Hot Dog on The Masked Singer

Who is Jacket Potato on The Masked Singer? Celebrity identity clues and theories

Chris Kamara has been unveiled on The Masked Singer

The Masked Singer UK 2023: Who has been revealed so far?

Otter on The Masked Singer 2023

Who is Otter on The Masked Singer? Celebrity identity clues and theories

Knitting has performed on The Masked Singer

Who is Knitting on The Masked Singer? Celebrity identity clues and theories

Trending on Heart

Stacey Solomon has shared more details about her unborn baby

Stacey Solomon hints at baby's gender as she shares adorable scan photo

Celebrities

A man left his lottery ticket in a Tesco trolley

Hunt to find Tesco shopper ‘Barry’ who left winning lottery ticket in trolley

Lifestyle

When is Stacey Solomon's due date?

When is Stacey Solomon's due date and how many months pregnant is she?

Celebrities

Sue Radford is doing no spend January

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford is doing 'no-spend January' after expensive month

Celebrities

Phoenix on The Masked Singer

Who is Phoenix on The Masked Singer? Celebrity identity clues and theories

Cat and Mouse on The Masked Singer

Who are Cat & Mouse on The Masked Singer? Celebrity identity clues and theories

Jellyfish on The Masked Singer

Who is Jellyfish on The Masked Singer? Celebrity identity clues and theories

Stacey Solomon says she didn't know she was pregnant

Stacey Solomon says she 'didn't know' she was pregnant for eight months

Celebrities

There are tons of movie classics on TV during Christmas Day.

What films are on Christmas Day?

Netflix is reportedly rolling out plans to ban password sharing in 2023.

Netflix will officially end password sharing in 2023

Netflix

The couple announced their split in a joint statement on Instagram.

Ashley Banjo splits from wife Francesca after 16 years together

Line of Duty could be back on BBC One

Line Of Duty ‘set for shock return’ with special new episodes

Rebecca Gethings stars as Call The Midwife newcomer Sister Veronica.

Call The Midwife's no-nonsense newcomer is set to 'ruffle feathers'

The mum-of-three shared the tear-jerking moment on Tik Tok.

Mum finds sweet hidden notes from her husband to their daughters

Parenting

Captain Jack Sparrow told Kori he was his "number one fan".

Johnny Depp brings back Captain Jack Sparrow to surprise terminally ill boy