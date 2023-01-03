Who is Knitting on The Masked Singer? Celebrity identity clues and theories

On Air Now
3 January 2023, 08:56 | Updated: 3 January 2023, 13:19
Who is the celebrity behind the Knitting costume on The Masked Singer 2023? All the clues revealed...
The Masked Singer is here to brighten your weekend with a whole host of weird and wonderful new costumes.
Our favourite judges are back with the likes of Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora, Davina McCall and Mo Gilligan attempting to guess who is behind the mask.
And one character hoping to make it all the way to the end is Knitting who is hiding behind a sweet woollen outfit.
So, which celebrity is behind the costume and what clues have been given? Here’s what we know…
Knitting kicked things off with a performance of Remember by Becky Hill and David Guetta.
With their identity hidden by a giant woolly costume, viewers have been guessing what this could mean.
See the full list of clues and hints here:
After watching the performance, some fans were convinced Stacey Solomon could be behind the mask as she enjoys crafting and DIY.
Steps singer Claire Richards, actress Jane Horrocks and Cheryl were also among the list of suggestions.
Other guesses from the judges included AJ Odudu due to the Lancaster accent and TV presenter Konnie Huq.
The show is on every Saturday at 7pm.
We don't yet have an official date of when the final is, but the show usually runs for eight weeks.