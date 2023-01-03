Who is Knitting on The Masked Singer? Celebrity identity clues and theories

Who is the celebrity behind the Knitting costume on The Masked Singer 2023? All the clues revealed...

The Masked Singer is here to brighten your weekend with a whole host of weird and wonderful new costumes.

Our favourite judges are back with the likes of Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora, Davina McCall and Mo Gilligan attempting to guess who is behind the mask.

And one character hoping to make it all the way to the end is Knitting who is hiding behind a sweet woollen outfit.

So, which celebrity is behind the costume and what clues have been given? Here’s what we know…

Knitting on The Masked Singer 2023. Picture: ITV

Who is Knitting? Clues and theories so far

Knitting kicked things off with a performance of Remember by Becky Hill and David Guetta.

With their identity hidden by a giant woolly costume, viewers have been guessing what this could mean.

See the full list of clues and hints here:

Lancaster accent

Links to morning TV

Describe themselves as ‘crafty’

Connection to theatre

A magpie

“I am a big warm hello and cuddle"

"Knitting is easy, it's the crossing of sticks. Count all of your stitches, there should 26"

Stacey Solomon could be behind the Knitting costume on The Masked Singer. Picture: Instagram

After watching the performance, some fans were convinced Stacey Solomon could be behind the mask as she enjoys crafting and DIY.

Steps singer Claire Richards, actress Jane Horrocks and Cheryl were also among the list of suggestions.

Other guesses from the judges included AJ Odudu due to the Lancaster accent and TV presenter Konnie Huq.

Who are the other Masked Singer contestants?

Cat and Mouse

Jellyfish

Ghost

Phoenix

Otter

Jacket Potato

Piece of Cake

Pigeon

Fawn

Rubbish

Rhino

The Masked Singer contestants. Picture: ITV

What time is The Masked Singer on ITV?

The show is on every Saturday at 7pm.

When is The Masked Singer final?

We don't yet have an official date of when the final is, but the show usually runs for eight weeks.