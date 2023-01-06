Who is Rubbish on The Masked Singer? Celebrity identity clues and theories

6 January 2023, 12:16

Rubbish on The Masked Singer 2023
Rubbish on The Masked Singer 2023. Picture: ITV
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

The Masked Singer 2023: Which celebrity is Rubbish and what theories are there?

The Masked Singer is back with a brand new batch of celebrities and we are already hooked.

Returning for a much-anticipated fourth series in the UK, the weird and wonderful reality show kicked off on New Year’s Day.

Also back for another go at uncovering who’s behind the mask are judges Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora, Davina McCall and Mo Gilligan.

One character who has already caught the eye of viewers is Rubbish. So, which celebrity is behind the costume and what clues have been given? Here’s what we know…

Rubbish on The Masked Singer 2023
Rubbish on The Masked Singer 2023. Picture: ITV

Who is Rubbish? Clues and theories so far

We don't have too much information to go off just yet, but if the costume is any indication then it could be someone who’s working with cleaning or decluttering.

See the full list of clues and hints here:

"There's no time to waste - it's Rubbish!"

Could the link to rubbish mean it’s Queen of Clean Kim Woodburn who shot to fame on How Clean Is Your House.

If we’re going off the fact Rubbish is a recycling bin, it could also be someone who has a connection to nature and the environment.

Maybe it’s Kirstie Allsopp who likes to upcycle things around the house or one of the stars from The Repair Shop.

The Masked Singer judges 2023
The Masked Singer judges 2023. Picture: ITV

Who are the other Masked Singer contestants?

What time is The Masked Singer on ITV?

The show is on every Saturday at 7pm.

When is The Masked Singer final?

We don't yet have an official date of when the final is, but the show usually runs for eight weeks.

