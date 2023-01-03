Who is Otter on The Masked Singer? Celebrity identity clues and theories

On Air Now
Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden 6:30am - 10am
3 January 2023, 09:14 | Updated: 3 January 2023, 13:19
Who is behind the Masked Singer Otter costume? All the clues and hints revealed...
The Masked Singer is back and there are 13 more celebrities hoping to make it all the way to the final.
Judges Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora, Davina McCall and Mo Gilligan are also back and ready to uncover who is behind the mask.
One character hoping to make it to the final is the very cute Otter.
So, which celebrity is behind the adorable costume and what clues have been given? Here’s what we know…
Otter started their journey on The Masked Singer with a rendition of I'll Be There from Baywatch.
See the full list of clues and hints here:
Some names that have been thrown around include Dawn French and Fiona Shaw.
Others include Laura Whitmore and Pauline McLynn while judge Mo guessed actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge.
Davina suggested Fiona Shaw, with Rita Ora said The Saturdays star Una Healy could be behind the mask as she took part in the reality show Splash.
The show is on every Saturday at 7pm.
We don't yet have an official date of when the final is, but the show usually runs for eight weeks.