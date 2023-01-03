Who is Otter on The Masked Singer? Celebrity identity clues and theories

3 January 2023, 09:14 | Updated: 3 January 2023, 13:19

Who is behind the Masked Singer Otter costume? All the clues and hints revealed...

The Masked Singer is back and there are 13 more celebrities hoping to make it all the way to the final.

Judges Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora, Davina McCall and Mo Gilligan are also back and ready to uncover who is behind the mask.

One character hoping to make it to the final is the very cute Otter.

So, which celebrity is behind the adorable costume and what clues have been given? Here’s what we know…

Otter on The Masked Singer 2023
Otter on The Masked Singer 2023. Picture: ITV

Who is Otter? Clues and theories so far

Otter started their journey on The Masked Singer with a rendition of I'll Be There from Baywatch.

See the full list of clues and hints here:

  • They mentioned swimming and making a splash
  • They are "a little bit naughty"
  • A four leaf clover
  • Sign with rules and diving advice
  • Known for "their resilience"
  • Naturally curious, as well as playful
  • "Children, some say, should be seen and not heard, but of this Otter, I'd say, opposite is the word"

Some names that have been thrown around include Dawn French and Fiona Shaw.

Others include Laura Whitmore and Pauline McLynn while judge Mo guessed actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Davina suggested Fiona Shaw, with Rita Ora said The Saturdays star Una Healy could be behind the mask as she took part in the reality show Splash.

Laura Whitmore could be behind the Otter mask
Laura Whitmore could be behind the Otter mask. Picture: ITV

Who are the other Masked Singer contestants?

What time is The Masked Singer on ITV?

The show is on every Saturday at 7pm.

When is The Masked Singer final?

We don't yet have an official date of when the final is, but the show usually runs for eight weeks.

