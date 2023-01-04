Who is Piece of Cake on The Masked Singer? Celebrity identity clues and theories

On Air Now
4 January 2023, 09:29
The Masked Singer 2023: All the Piece of Cake clues and theories revealed...
If you need something to help you through this very grey January, look no further than the new series of The Masked Singer.
The surreal reality show is back in the UK for a fourth series, and this time around there are 13 more celebrities hoping to be crowned the champion.
And joining them once again is host Joel Dommet, as well as judges Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora, Davina McCall and Mo Gilligan.
And one character hoping to impress with their singing is Piece of Cake. So, which celebrity is behind the costume and what clues have been given? Here’s what we know…
We don’t know much about Piece of Cake yet, but their costume could be a huge hint.
See the full list of clues and hints here:
This has left many fans wondering whether the star was a contestant or judge on The Great British Bake Off.
One fan on YouTube wrote on a video of the character: "I think Mary Berry,” while another agreed: "Same."
With Jonathan Ross previously guessesing Dame Mary on the show, another person said: "He'll say Mary when he sees piece of cake next week"
A second agreed: "I'm surprised Jonathan didn't mention Mary Berry [laughing emoji]"
The show is on every Saturday at 7pm.
We don't yet have an official date of when the final is, but the show usually runs for eight weeks.