Who is Piece of Cake on The Masked Singer? Celebrity identity clues and theories

4 January 2023, 09:29

Piece of Cake on The Masked Singer
Piece of Cake on The Masked Singer. Picture: ITV

The Masked Singer 2023: All the Piece of Cake clues and theories revealed...

If you need something to help you through this very grey January, look no further than the new series of The Masked Singer.

The surreal reality show is back in the UK for a fourth series, and this time around there are 13 more celebrities hoping to be crowned the champion.

And joining them once again is host Joel Dommet, as well as judges Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora, Davina McCall and Mo Gilligan.

And one character hoping to impress with their singing is Piece of Cake. So, which celebrity is behind the costume and what clues have been given? Here’s what we know…

Piece of Cake on The Masked Singer
Piece of Cake on The Masked Singer. Picture: ITV

Who is Piece of Cake? Clues and theories so far

We don’t know much about Piece of Cake yet, but their costume could be a huge hint.

See the full list of clues and hints here:

  • "Could this be history in the baking - it's Piece of Cake!"

This has left many fans wondering whether the star was a contestant or judge on The Great British Bake Off.

One fan on YouTube wrote on a video of the character: "I think Mary Berry,” while another agreed: "Same."

With Jonathan Ross previously guessesing Dame Mary on the show, another person said: "He'll say Mary when he sees piece of cake next week"

A second agreed: "I'm surprised Jonathan didn't mention Mary Berry [laughing emoji]"

The Masked Singer characters
The Masked Singer characters. Picture: ITV

Who are the other Masked Singer contestants?

What time is The Masked Singer on ITV?

The show is on every Saturday at 7pm.

When is The Masked Singer final?

We don't yet have an official date of when the final is, but the show usually runs for eight weeks.

