Who is Pigeon on The Masked Singer? Celebrity identity clues and theories

Who is Pigeon on The Masked Singer?

Who is behind the Pigeon mask and what clues have been given so far?

The Masked Singer fans rejoice because the world’s wackiest reality show is back for a brand new series.

As we head into a very grey January, we will be treated to some weird and wonderful characters performing their favourite pop songs.

And the celebs behind the costumes are hoping to impress judges Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora, Davina McCall and Mo Gilligan and make it all the way to the final.

One character hoping to impress with their singing is Pigeon. So, which celebrity is behind the costume and what clues have been given? Here’s what we know…

Who is Pigeon? Clues and theories so far

We don’t know much about Pigeon so far, but their costume could be a huge hint.

See the full list of clues and hints here:

"It must be dove — it's Pigeon!"

The dove pun might hint that it is someone romantic - could it be Fred Sirieix from First Dates?We're sure we'll be hearing some cryptic clues as the show goes on, so make sure

The costume itself could also hint at someone who is involved in wildlife including Michaela Strachan, Steve Backshall, or Liz Bonnin.

Opening up about the fourth season of the show, judge Davina said she’s more determined than ever to uncover the celebrities.

“If the call time we're due on set is 10.30am, I get here at 10am so I can get an extra half an hour going through all the clues from the episode before," she told The Sun.

"It doesn’t help me at all, but I am the class swot – I have always been!

"I think it's worth saying to the people at home that we ­pre-record this and so, funnily enough, when I watch from home sometimes, I think, ‘Oh my goodness, why didn’t I hear that?'"

What time is The Masked Singer on ITV?

The show is on every Saturday at 7pm.

When is The Masked Singer final?

We don't yet have an official date of when the final is, but the show usually runs for eight weeks.