Who is Pigeon on The Masked Singer? Celebrity identity clues and theories

4 January 2023, 15:22

Pigeon on The Masked Singer 2023
Pigeon on The Masked Singer 2023. Picture: ITV

The Masked Singer 2023: Who is behind the Pigeon mask and what clues have been given so far?

The Masked Singer fans rejoice because the world’s wackiest reality show is back for a brand new series.

As we head into a very grey January, we will be treated to some weird and wonderful characters performing their favourite pop songs.

And the celebs behind the costumes are hoping to impress judges Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora, Davina McCall and Mo Gilligan and make it all the way to the final.

One character hoping to impress with their singing is Pigeon. So, which celebrity is behind the costume and what clues have been given? Here’s what we know…

Pigeon in The Masked Singer
Pigeon in The Masked Singer. Picture: ITV

Who is Pigeon? Clues and theories so far

We don’t know much about Pigeon so far, but their costume could be a huge hint.

See the full list of clues and hints here:

"It must be dove — it's Pigeon!"

The dove pun might hint that it is someone romantic - could it be Fred Sirieix from First Dates?We're sure we'll be hearing some cryptic clues as the show goes on, so make sure

The costume itself could also hint at someone who is involved in wildlife including Michaela Strachan, Steve Backshall, or Liz Bonnin.

The Masked Singer contestants
The Masked Singer contestants. Picture: ITV

Opening up about the fourth season of the show, judge Davina said she’s more determined than ever to uncover the celebrities.

“If the call time we're due on set is 10.30am, I get here at 10am so I can get an extra half an hour going through all the clues from the episode before," she told The Sun.

"It doesn’t help me at all, but I am the class swot – I have always been!

"I think it's worth saying to the people at home that we ­pre-record this and so, funnily enough, when I watch from home sometimes, I think, ‘Oh my goodness, why didn’t I hear that?'"

Who are the other Masked Singer contestants?

What time is The Masked Singer on ITV?

The show is on every Saturday at 7pm.

When is The Masked Singer final?

We don't yet have an official date of when the final is, but the show usually runs for eight weeks.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

EastEnders fans have predicted a huge twist with Ricky Jr

EastEnders fans convinced Ricky Jnr is not the dad of Lily's baby after spotting ‘cover up’
Ryan Thomas shares pride as daughter makes acting debut in Waterloo Road

Ryan Thomas shares pride as daughter makes acting debut in Waterloo Road

Here's who won The Apprentice 2022

Who won The Apprentice 2022?

Claude Littner has opened up about his bike accident

Why The Apprentice's Claude Littner will only appear in two episodes

The Holby City set has been used in EastEnders

EastEnders' fans spot abandoned Holby City set in Kat hostage scene

Trending on Heart

Martin Lewis has revealed his money saving tip

Martin Lewis reveals simple 1p saving challenge which could save you £700

Lifestyle

Paddy Mcguinness has hit back at claims he had surgery

Paddy McGuinness hits back at surgery claims in hilarious video

Celebrities

The Met Office has predicted snow over the next few weeks

UK weather: Met Office predict exact date first snow of 2023 could hit Britain

Lifestyle

Veganuary products including food, beauty and restaurants

Veganuary 2023: The best and most exciting new vegan products launching this year

Lifestyle

Stacey Solomon has hinted her baby is due very soon

Stacey Solomon hints she's due to give birth very soon in baby update

Celebrities

Jeremy Renner was hospitalised after being run over by his snow plough on Sunday

Marvel actor Jeremy Renner shares message from hospital bed after being run over by snow plough

Celebrities

Children will have to learn maths until they are 18 under new plans

All children will have to study maths until they're 18, says government

Lifestyle

Ricky Jr has been revealed as Lily's baby dad on EastEnders

How old is EastEnders' Ricky Mitchell after he's revealed as Lily's baby dad?

Piece of Cake on The Masked Singer

Who is Piece of Cake on The Masked Singer? Celebrity identity clues and theories

Hot Dog on The Masked Singer

Who is Jacket Potato on The Masked Singer? Celebrity identity clues and theories

Stacey Solomon has shared more details about her unborn baby

Stacey Solomon hints at baby's gender as she shares adorable scan photo

Celebrities

Chris Kamara has been unveiled on The Masked Singer

The Masked Singer UK 2023: Who has been revealed so far?

A man left his lottery ticket in a Tesco trolley

Hunt to find Tesco shopper ‘Barry’ who left winning lottery ticket in trolley

Lifestyle

When is Stacey Solomon's due date?

When is Stacey Solomon's due date and how many months pregnant is she?

Celebrities

Sue Radford is doing no spend January

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford is doing 'no-spend January' after expensive month

Celebrities