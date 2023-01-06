Who is Rhino on The Masked Singer? Celebrity identity clues and theories

6 January 2023

Rhino on The Masked Singer 2023
Rhino on The Masked Singer 2023. Picture: ITV
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

The Masked Singer 2023: Who is Rhino and what clues do we know?

The Masked Singer has returned with a brand new series and we’re already completely stuck to the sofa.

The fourth season of the UK show is fronted by Joel Dommet, while Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora, Davina McCall and Mo Gilligan are also back.

One character who has already caught the eye of viewers is Rhino. So, which celebrity is behind the costume and what clues have been given? Here’s what we know…

Rhino on The Masked Singer 2023
Rhino on The Masked Singer 2023. Picture: ITV

Who is Rhino? Clues and theories so far

We don’t know too much yet, but the Rhino could be something to do with their profession.

See the full list of clues and hints here:

“They were horn this way – it’s Rhino!”

There is already talk the costume could suggest the celebrity is associated with wildlife, perhaps a presenter or actor who loves animals.

Absolutely Fabulous star Joanna Lumley is a patron of the Rhinos’ Last Stand charity and is also a Fellow of the Royal Geographical Society so her name has been thrown into the ring.

Is Joanna Lumley Rhino on The Masked Singer?
Is Joanna Lumley Rhino on The Masked Singer? Picture: Alamy

Another clue is that judge Davina McCall said Rhino's performance is particularly emotional.

"Rhino has been particularly emotive. There are people who completely draw you in,” she admitted.

"It’s lucky for Rhino, actually, that they can pull some emotion out of the bag, because it's very, very hard in that costume to give us anything at all. They are massive, and they are quite humble.

"They keep putting their little hooves together, it looks so sweet. If it's possible to have a sweet rhino, this is it."

Who are the other Masked Singer contestants?

What time is The Masked Singer on ITV?

The show is on every Saturday at 7pm.

When is The Masked Singer final?

We don't yet have an official date of when the final is, but the show usually runs for eight weeks.

